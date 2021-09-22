CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

A love of bread turns into search for low-carb substitute

By Don Mauer
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI love bread, especially wheat flour-based bread. For me, though, one slice of that bread isn't enough. And once I eat a slice, I have to eat the whole loaf. Yes, wheat bread is a classic high-carbohydrate trigger for me. In search of a decent wheat bread-like, wheat-free substitute, I...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

One Major Effect of Eating Hard-Boiled Eggs, Says Science

Eggs are nutrient powerhouses, especially if you keep the yolk in. Not to mention, there are so many ways you can incorporate eggs into meals. Aside from scrambled eggs, there's a lot you can whip up in a skillet—from omelets to poached eggs. In the oven, you can elevate your...
SCIENCE
EatThis

We Tried 6 Store-Bought Rotisserie Chickens & This Is the Best

It sounds counterintuitive to go into a supermarket to buy ingredients to cook with, only to emerge with a ready-cooked entree. But you know what? We're tired. When you can have dinner hot and ready on the table before the groceries are even put away—and for just a few bucks—a rotisserie chicken is a no-brainer.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

This Recipe Is So Good Lidia Bastianich Makes It 3 Times A Week

If you're craving an easy homemade Italian meal for dinner, there's only one person to turn to and that's Lidia Bastianich. The Emmy award-winning public television host has authored over 10 cookbooks and has been on TV since 1998 (via LidiasItaly.com). In fact, she even knew Julia Child back in the day and made a guest appearance on her show, "Julia Child: Cooking with Master Chefs," back in 1993, per Cucina Toscana. But Bastianich is about more than just cookbooks and TV. Since getting her start in the '90s, the Italian chef has opened three critically acclaimed New York City-based restaurants of her own, including Felidia, Becoo, and De Posto. Did we also mention she has her own line of artisanal pastas and all-natural sauces?
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheat Bread#Yeast Bread#Brown Bread#Sandwich Bread#Food Drink#Artisan Bread Mix#Italian
12tomatoes.com

Rachael Ray’s Stroganoff Casserole

Classic comfort food from the queen of quick meals. Rachael Ray is the queen of quick and efficient meals, but she also manages to make them incredibly tasty. Case in point – her Beef Stroganoff Casserole. Her recipe takes a classic comfort food dish and does it one better by transforming it into casserole while staying true to all the components that make it so good in the first place. Full of tender egg noodles, savory beef and mushrooms in an herbed sour cream sauce, and the genius addition of rye breadcrumbs, it’s a casserole that tastes familiar and totally new all at once.
RECIPES
Best Life

If You Have This Snack Food at Home, Throw It Away, USDA Says

When you're deciding what to snack on, your choices are likely primarily dictated by how hungry you are, your particular tastes, and what's on hand in your fridge or at your local store. However, you might want to add new criteria to that list: whether or not experts are telling you to avoid a particular food to protect your health. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has just announced a public health alert for a popular snack food—read on to discover if you should be purging this product from your kitchen now.
FOOD SAFETY
Gin Lee

Chocolate fudge

Old fashioned fudge has always been a favorite holiday candy, and when made to perfection, it becomes a smooth and velvety chocolate treat. Most old-fashioned fudge recipes require cooking the fudge for about twenty-five to thirty minutes. And if you don't stir it almost constantly for the first fifteen minutes, or until the fudge loses its glossiness the fudge doesn't turn out precisely right.
knuj.net

Chicken Casserole

The original old family recipe for this chicken casserole called for the sauce to be made from scratch. Through the years, the recipe has been developed into this version that takes less time to prepare and still tastes great. It’s an attractive main dish. Ingredients. 1/2 cup chopped celery. 1/4...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
tasteofhome.com

Buttermilk Noodle Casserole

1 can (4 ounces) mushroom stems and pieces, undrained. Preheat oven to 350°. In a large skillet, cook beef and onion over medium heat until meat is no longer pink; drain. In a large saucepan, melt butter. Stir in flour, salt and pepper until smooth. Gradually add buttermilk. Stir in mushrooms, ketchup and Worcestershire sauce. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes. Add noodles and beef mixture; mix well.
RECIPES
Mashed

Costco's Cranberry Walnut Bread Is Turning Heads

The end of September is nearing, which means it's almost time to start thinking about the holidays — and all of the delicious foods that come along with the festivities. While seasonal favorites like pumpkin and apples, as well as classic dishes like turkey and pecan pie, might get a lot of attention, let's not forget one of the most essential foods of the season, without which no holiday dinner would be truly complete: bread.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WGNtv.com

Dean shares his recipe for low carb taco salad dip

Dean Richards shares his recipe for low carb taco salad dip. 15 ounce can refried beans or the lower carb refried soy beans (recipe below) 1 tablespoon unsweetened almond milk or coconut milk. Taco Seasoned Ground Beef:. ½ pounds ground beef or ground turkey. 1 small onion diced. 3 cloves...
RECIPES
Vice

Fried Garlic Noodles Recipe

¼ cup minced garlic (about 12 cloves) 3 tablespoons Microwave Fried Garlic, with reserved oil. 2 tablespoons minced garlic (about 8 cloves) 3 tablespoons shoyu (soy sauce) 2 teaspoons instant dashi powder (such as HonDashi) ¼ cup chopped scallions. sambal oelek or kudeesh sauce, for serving (optional) DIRECTIONS:. 1. Make...
RECIPES
Mashed

Don't Believe This Rumor About Aldi's Low-Carb Tortillas

It can be hard to find low-carb options that taste as good as the original, but Aldi's low-carb flour tortillas are a customer favorite. According to Healthline, flour tortillas tend to be high in carbs, but Aldi's Fit and Active version only has 4g, and they're still just as delicious. Aldi's low-carb tortillas are such a great alternative that when a rumor began circulating that they were being discontinued (via Reddit), Aldi shoppers couldn't help but be disappointed by the news.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
myketokitchen.com

Best Keto Pancakes with Almond Flour – Low Carb, Light & Fluffy

This Keto Pancakes recipe made with almond flour is soft, fluffy, and delicious! The perfect low-carb breakfast or dessert. This Keto Pancakes recipe makes 8 pancakes, which is 4 serves. 1 serving is 2 pancakes and has 3g net carbs. Store leftover Keto Pancakes in the fridge for up to...
RECIPES
Thrillist

The Best Meal Kits for Low-Carb & Keto Eaters

There are countless meal kit options for carb conscious folks and strict keto followers, so we compared a bunch of them to help you decide which are worth a try. We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
RECIPES
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
118K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy