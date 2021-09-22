Adi Shankar’s Superhero Satire The Guardians of Justice Revealed for Netflix
Adi Shankar, known for his work on Netflix’s Castlevania, is gearing up for the arrival of his next project on the streaming service, called The Guardians of Justice. The seven-episode series will follow the adventures of super-hero Marvelous Man as he and his lieutenants Knight Hawk and The Speed race to stop a nuclear war from starting. The series will be a mix of live-action with traditional animation, claymation, cut out paper animation, and 8-bit video game footage “in a kaleidoscope of pop art insanity.”in.ign.com
