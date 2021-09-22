Adi Shankar’s Superhero Satire The Guardians of Justice Revealed for Netflix

It seems that the advent of streaming has led to an unexpected resurgence in anime spin-offs of live action series, with Netflix using the animated route to fill the gaps left by those pesky live action series and movies that just take so much time and money. The latest addition to this group is Bright, the critically mauled Will Smith and Joel Edgerton vehicle which was directed by David Ayer and did have a sequel green lit back in 2018, but while that has yet to materialize, we are getting an anime adventure called Bright: Samurai Soul, which features the vocal talent of Marvel's Shang-Chi star, Simu Liu.

