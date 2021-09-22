CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnitude-6.5 earthquake recorded off coast of Nicaragua

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago
MANAGUA, Nicaragua -- The U.S. Geological Survey says there has been an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.5 in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Nicaragua.

The quake, which was at a moderate depth of 30 kilometers (20 miles) occurred at 4:57 a.m. (0957 GMT) on Wednesday some 78.2 kilometers (48.5 miles) off the coast of the beach resort of Jiquilillo.

No tsunami warning was issued and there were no immediate reports of damage.

