Lack Of Bus Drivers Doesn't Stop A Boston Class From Taking A School Trip

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The latest concern for parents sending students back to campuses is figuring out to get them to in-person classes because of the lack of school bus drivers. Nationwide, parents are being told to expect significant school bus delays for the foreseeable future. RELATED: Bus Driver Shortage Has North Texas Students On Long Commutes, Late For School In Delaware, one charter school is offering $700 per student for parents who bring the youngsters to campuses themselves. Public schools in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania told parents nearly 800 kids will have to walk. Many districts are offering cash incentives to drivers in hopes of getting more to sign up. In Atlanta, Georgia $1,000 bonuses are being offered to new hires… incentives in Baltimore are three times that. North Texas school leaders say the delays are costing children valuable time in the classroom, and hiring 22 drivers would make all the difference. The Plano Independent School District is updating school bus delays on its website, while Garland is offering drivers at a $2,000 bonus.

TEXAS STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO