Supply chain shortages have been seen across the world in various markets and now it's hitting the fake Christmas tree business. Throughout 2021, we've been hearing about several shortages that Americans have been facing. Everything from chicken, condiments, oat milk, fireworks, and even the beloved Valentina sauce is harder and harder to find. And these shortages are also affecting how we celebrate the holidays. For Halloween, there are shipping delays which will make it harder for your Halloween decorations, candy, and even costumes to get here on time. And now another major holiday is being affected by delays.

LIFESTYLE ・ 7 DAYS AGO