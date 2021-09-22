CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Welcome autumn with an Oktoberfest dinner

Cover picture for the articleWhile fall officially begins with the autumnal equinox on Sept. 22, Oktoberfest has already started. Wait, what? Oktoberfest in September?. Yes, and here’s why: Oktoberfest is not just a food and beer festival. Oktoberfest celebrates the weeks leading up to the marriage of Bavaria’s Crown Prince Ludwig and Princess Therese of Saxony-Hildburghausen in 1810. They threw the most awesome pre-wedding reception ever, and the people liked it so much that it became an annual tradition. For 211 years, this floating 16-day festival has ended on the first Sunday in October. While the official celebration in Munich is canceled this year due to the pandemic, through Sunday, Oct. 3, we can celebrate at home all we want.

