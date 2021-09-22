CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Daily Devotional: Finishing Strong

Spencer Evening World
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article[Jesus] said to his disciples, “Therefore I tell you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat, or about your body, what you will wear.” - Luke 12:22 (NRSV) Luke 12:22-34 When I was admitted to a university for a five-year course in Agricultural Extension and Rural Development, my family was at a low point financially. My mother spent much of her business capital to pay for my expenses. My father encouraged me to focus on my studies.

www.spencereveningworld.com

Comments / 3

Related
inspiringtips.com

11 Signs God is Pushing You into Something Better

You may not know it yet, but there is a big chance that your current struggles are God’s way of leading you to more incredible things. Your present situation may be difficult, but if you keep hanging there and trusting Him, you will surely see better days ahead. To help...
RELIGION
Point Pleasant Register

God’s Kids Korner: A lesson on Psalm 23

I know most of you have heard Psalm 23. It is probably the best known and most beloved of the Psalms. It was written by King David. When he was a boy, he was a shepherd watching his father’s flocks in the hills around Bethlehem, so it was natural for him to write this poem comparing Jesus to a shepherd and us to the sheep in the shepherd’s care.
RELIGION
phelpscountyfocus.com

Prayer changes things

“For this reason, since the day we heard about you, we have not stopped praying for you. We continually ask God to fill you with the knowledge of his will through all the wisdom and understanding that the Spirit gives.” - Colossians 1:9. The MOST important thing for a Christian...
RELIGION
sportsspectrum.com

Daily Devotional: Tuesday, September 14 - The Omnipresence of God

“Even the sparrow finds a home, and the swallow a nest for herself, where she may lay her young, at your altars.” — Psalm 84:3 (ESV) The presence of our God is everywhere. He moves, lives, breathes and works all around us. Psalm 84:3 (ESV) declares the extensiveness of our Heavenly Father’s presence in saying, “Even the sparrow finds a home, and the swallow a nest for herself, where she may lay her young, at your altars.” Psalm 84 proclaims that even the birds of the air find their home before the altars of the almighty, living God. Even the birds of the air come before God’s presence as they lay their young in the canopies.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
apppicker.com

Bible Verses: Daily Devotional Wallpapers & Quotes

Bible Verses: is a very small app. It only takes up 4.9 MB of space and works smoothly. When you first open the app, you'll be taken to a menu which will enable you to browse the verses by their theme, new additions, or the most popular ones. Categories include...
RELIGION
guideposts.org

How Doubt Fits Into Your Faith Journey

When they saw him, they worshiped him; but some doubted. Matthew 28:17 (NIV) Today’s key verse has often baffled me. How could the disciples both worship Jesus and doubt Him at the same time? I decided to research its meaning, and what I found surprised me. In the original Greek...
RELIGION
Spencer Evening World

Daily Devotional: God’s Enduring Love

The Lord’s faithful love is from forever ago to forever from now for those who honor him. - Psalm 103:17 (CEB) Psalm 103:7-18 I love the beach. Whether the sun is shining or it’s cloudy and rainy, the smell of the saltwater, the endless view, and the sound of breaking waves soothe my soul. The breaking of the waves and vastness of the ocean are assurances for me of God’s steadfastness and presence.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian
Spencer Evening World

Daily Devotional: A Grandmother’s Legacy

The Lord said, “Keep these words that I am commanding you today in your heart. Recite them to your children and talk about them when you are at home and when you are away, when you lie down and when you rise.” - Deuteronomy 6:6-7 (NRSV) Deuteronomy 6:4-9 Over 60...
RELIGION
Spencer Evening World

Daily Devotional: Beyond Understanding

The Lord spoke to Job, “Have you comprehended the vast expanses of the earth? Tell me, if you know all this.” - Job 38:18 (NIV) Job 38:1-7 One morning I met up with my instructor at the scientific complex of our college, and we went to the room where our Transmission Electron Microscope is kept. In the dim room my instructor showed me the controls, and we started to view our sample. Looking at the computer monitor of the microscope, the image started to zoom in, and suddenly I could see the atomic structure of the sample!
RELIGION
Journal Review

False prophets in sheep’s clothing

False prophets in sheep’s clothing are leading some of us into great danger. False prophets and teachers bear a heavy burden of responsibility for disastrous results of their ignorance or deceit. We live in a time when instant communication and media provide loud megaphones to little people, making them appear...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
kentuckytoday.com

Georgia pastor embraces ‘faith over fear’ after COVID battle

DUBLIN, Ga. (BP) – After an intense battle with COVID-19 and pneumonia for multiple weeks, Georgia pastor Samuel Rogers rejoices that he has “seen the goodness and kindness of God like I never have before.”. Rogers is the lead pastor at Cross Point Community Church in Dublin, Ga., and first...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
higherperspectives.com

The 5 Types Of Betrayal That Are Just As Destructive As Cheating

Relationships don't always just end based on one catastrophic event like cheating. Sometimes it's a series of events, repetition, a shakey foundation, or simply a different kind of betrayal. While cheating is quite horrible and often impossible to come back from, there are other things that feel just as bad....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
gentside.co.uk

Proudly 'unmuzzled, unmasked and unvaccinated' anti-vaxx mother dies of COVID-19

A woman in the US by the name of Kristen Lowery has passed away due to the coronavirus after preaching freedom of expression and condemning masks and vaccines. The anti-vax mother-of-four would regularly post on her personal Facebook account anti vaccination rhetoric, claiming to be giving a voice to 'the vaccine injured.' The 40-year-old woman was described as being a 'free thinker' and believed people should stop at nothing to question everything.
SCIENCE
goodmenproject.com

5 Signs Your Lover Is Your Forever Person

From the day you both met for the first time, you could tell there were stars in each other’s eyes that you both can paint the dark sky with together. This person is adorable, hilarious, appreciative and has almost (because no one is perfect) all the qualities of the ideal forever person. Your first date turned out fabulous, as did the fourth and fourteenth, and every date after that. Out of nowhere, you begin to question whether you indeed have found your forever person.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
PopCrush

Couple Teaches Wedding No-Show Guests Lesson With Expensive Bill

Attending a wedding can be seriously expensive when you consider the gift, travel and lodging costs, as well as the time that goes into the event. However, it looks like the alternative can be pretty pricey, too. That's what several guests who no-showed a destination wedding might be learning soon after a happy couple wrote up $120 invoices for each unused seat.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
abc23.com

Area Family Loses Battle With COVID-19

“No matter how bad of a day I was having or the kids she always found a positive light. She was a free spirit.”. That’s what Ryan Lauf of Johnstown said about his wife, Whitney. They were together for over 10 years, with 4 little ones (all under the age...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy