Daily Devotional: Finishing Strong

“Even the sparrow finds a home, and the swallow a nest for herself, where she may lay her young, at your altars.” — Psalm 84:3 (ESV) The presence of our God is everywhere. He moves, lives, breathes and works all around us. Psalm 84:3 (ESV) declares the extensiveness of our Heavenly Father’s presence in saying, “Even the sparrow finds a home, and the swallow a nest for herself, where she may lay her young, at your altars.” Psalm 84 proclaims that even the birds of the air find their home before the altars of the almighty, living God. Even the birds of the air come before God’s presence as they lay their young in the canopies.

