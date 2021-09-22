Daily Devotional: Finishing Strong
[Jesus] said to his disciples, “Therefore I tell you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat, or about your body, what you will wear.” - Luke 12:22 (NRSV) Luke 12:22-34 When I was admitted to a university for a five-year course in Agricultural Extension and Rural Development, my family was at a low point financially. My mother spent much of her business capital to pay for my expenses. My father encouraged me to focus on my studies.www.spencereveningworld.com
