CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Lynx used trust, hard work to rebound from slow start to season

By Kent Youngblood
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lynx hit bottom 4 minutes and 22 seconds into their game at Atlanta on June 23. It's easy to pinpoint the exact moment, because that's when the Dream's Courtney Williams took a pass and hit a layup to put Atlanta up 42-24. The Lynx, trying to recover from an...

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Lynx hoping to slow Chicago Sky offense in playoff game Sunday

Even though the game was months ago, before the Lynx hit their stride, coach Cheryl Reeve had her team watch the entire first half of their home game with the Chicago Sky back on June 15. "We hadn't found our identity, and they scored 100 points on us,'' Bridget Carleton...
NBA
winsidr.com

Aerial Powers Powers the Back End of the Lynx’s Regular Season

After missing the majority of the first half of the 2021 season due to injuries to her hamstring and thumb, Aerial Powers has risen from the ashes completely and utterly on fire. Since returning to Minnesota’s rotation on Aug. 21, Powers has been a source of limitless energy and passion for this Lynx team, becoming a driving force on the court and in the locker room down the back half of the regular season. Powers’ aggressive scoring mentality and ability to create her own shot have given the Lynx a renewed vitality on offense and a new dynamic to play with heading into the postseason. However, Aerial Powers’ efforts in her unofficial role as the Lynx’s number one hype woman may be just as important as her role on offense in lifting the Lynx to title contention.
NBA
chatsports.com

Duke football overcomes slow start to earn first win of season

Duke football quarterback Gunnar Holmberg (William Howard-USA TODAY Sports) A slow start was no problem for the Duke football team against North Carolina A&T. After dropping the season opener to the Charlotte 49ers, the Duke football team certainly did not give off the impression that they were motivated against the North Carolina A&T Aggies on Friday night.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Crunch time: Lynx looking inward as WNBA regular season comes to a close

With a third straight game with Indiana looming this week, the Lynx used the extra time afforded by a four-day break not to focus on Indiana — or any other team — but themselves. "We're not even talking about Indiana,'' coach Cheryl Reeve said after practice Wednesday. "This week has...
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Connecticut State
247Sports

Jones ponders slow starts

Has the newness of Butch Jones football been the issue for the Arkansas State Red Wolves?. Jones, who took over the program in December, seems to think that might be a reason the Red Wolves have started slowly in their two games this season. “This is another new step for...
COLLEGE SPORTS
connect-bridgeport.com

BHS Overcomes Slow Start to Sweep Quad at The Bridge; Indians Improve to 6-1 on Season

The Bridgeport High School volleyball team’s first game in a quad match on Saturday didn’t go exactly according to plan. The Indians, facing a Robert C. Byrd team they just swept in straight sets three days prior, were sluggish out the gate and ended up losing 25-17. Things weren’t much better midway through Game 2 as the Indians were down at one point 12-3. But they slowly started to turn things around, rebounding for a 27-25 victory and then took a 25-18 win in the third set before sweeping Winfield and Parkersburg South in the final two matches.
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Napheesa Collier
Person
Bridget Carleton
Person
Cheryl Reeve
Person
Layshia Clarendon
Person
Sylvia Fowles
Person
Crystal Dangerfield
Person
Kayla Mcbride
Person
Katie Smith
Person
Natalie Achonwa
WALB 10

Dougherty works to continue strong start to season

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For the first time since 2005, the Dougherty Trojans have secured a 3-0 start. A team that went oh and five a year ago said their time is now to transform their program and create their own success. Head Coach Johnny Gilbert said, “I think these...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
chatsworthtimes.com

Indians look to rebound from beatdown

The Adairsville Tigers scored on their first five possessions and ultimately blew out Murray County 55-13 Friday night. The Tigers compiled 533 yards of total offense in the Region 6-AAA opener. …
MURRAY COUNTY, GA
mycbs4.com

Hard work on and off the field

The left tackle position may be the hardest and most selfless one in football. It comes with a lot of responsibility, protecting the quarterback’s blind side, opening up holes for the run game, and dealing with the most athletic defensive players with no spotlight. But for the left tackle at...
HAWTHORNE, FL
NBC Sports

Mystics miss WNBA playoffs with season-ending loss to Lynx

WASHINGTON - A long and trying season has wrapped for the Washington Mystics. An 83-77 loss to the Minnesota Lynx at home on Sunday ended their 2021 campaign with a 12-20 record and just short of making the WNBA playoffs. It marks the first time since 2016 that Washington will...
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Games#Wnba Playoffs#Dream#Aerial Powers#Canadians#European
1075thefan.com

Colts To Appear On In-Season Hard Knocks, Starting In November

INDIANAPOLIS – For Colts fans wanting their team to have more national attention, you are getting your wish. The Colts will become the first team in the history of the HBO series Hard Knocks to appear as an in-season team featured. Beginning on November 17th, the Colts will be showcased...
NFL
Rockford Register-Star

It's a slow start for all 4 Rockford-area players in their NFL season openers

The first week of the NFL season wraps up Monday night when the Baltimore Ravens face the Las Vegas Raiders, but the four Rockford-area players had their openers on Sunday. More local NFL:Rockford has four players in the NFL. Meet them here. Here is a look at what the four...
NFL
AllPanthers

Quick Hits: Phil Snow's Work Ethic, Injury Updates, Slow 2nd Half Starts + More

"When Davis went in it was pretty much the same thing. They got under center a little bit more. I think we're just trying to work with all of the different concepts we've seen. We went back to the preseason games and got a chance to see Davis there. We obviously prepared for him in the draft, so we have a good book on him in terms of the things we do really well. He's an excellent young quarterback. I thought he played really well. Had some adversity early on, a backed-up situation but in the two-minute, they had a chance to make it a one-score game. We're also preparing for Jeff Driskel. I don't think much really changes on our end and it really can't on such a short week."
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
WNBA
Larry Brown Sports

Clippers hire former Lakers coach as assistant

The LA Clippers have hired one of their former crosstown rivals to join head coach Tyronn Lue’s staff. The Clippers announced on Thursday that they have hired Brian Shaw as an assistant coach, per SI’s Farbod Esnaashari. Shaw previously served as the associate head coach for the Los Angeles Lakers from 2016 to 2019 after beginning his coaching career as a Lakers assistant from 2005 to 2011.
NBA
Daily Northwestern

Football: After slow start to 2021 season, veterans of 2017 and 2018 turnaround campaigns preach focus to younger players

The script for Northwestern’s 2021 season has unfolded in a familiar fashion. The Wildcats have dropped a pair of early games. Analysts and fans alike have raised questions about the offense, defense, special teams and coaching staff. NU’s schedule has grown increasingly daunting, as several opponents have gotten off to hot starts.
EVANSTON, IL
247Sports

Ohio State football: Buckeyes can still recover from slow start

Is it time for Ohio State fans to panic? The Buckeyes have not overpowered any of their three opponents so far this season, and the defense continues to struggle. No margin for error exists after the loss to Oregon, and a difficult schedule in the Big Ten remains. But coach Ryan Day still boasts one of the most talented and deepest rosters in college football.
OHIO STATE
Minneapolis Star Tribune

After early season woes, Lynx believe they're prepared for playoff run

In their regular-season finale in Washington last Sunday, the Lynx — in a game they needed to win to keep the third seed in the WNBA playoffs — appeared in control. It was mid-second quarter, Minnesota was up 10. And then: A 13-0 run by Washington — which needed a win to make the playoffs — put the Mystics up three with less than a minute left in the half.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy