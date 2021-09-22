CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun, Aces get to rest, watch early WNBA postseason matchups

Jonquel Jones and the Connecticut Sun have dominated opponents this season, winning their last 14 games en route to the best record in the WNBA. That earned the Sun a double bye in the playoffs that begin Thursday. And if history is any indication, they are in a good spot to reach the finals. Since the WNBA changed its playoff format in 2016, the No. 1 seed has reached the championship round every year. They are favored to win it all, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

WNBA Best Bets: Preview of Liberty vs. Sun on Wednesday, September 15

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. The only matchup scheduled in the WNBA tonight is an Eastern Conference...
BASKETBALL
fox61.com

Connecticut Sun take No. 1 spot in WNBA playoffs

MONTVILLE, Conn. — With the regular season over, the Connecticut Sun are hoping to keep their unbeaten streak alive as they sit in the No. 1 position in the WNBA playoffs. The team defeated the Atlanta Dream on Sunday, bringing their string of wins to a record-breaking 14 game winning streak.
MONTVILLE, CT

