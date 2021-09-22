Oil and gold record gains

Oil futures climbed Monday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest in almost three years. Natural-gas futures, meanwhile, rallied back to their highest level since February 2014. "Both oil and natural gas are expected to continue higher in the months ahead as fundamentals decidedly favor the bulls right now, while momentum and technicals both point to higher prices in the near to medium term," said Tyler Richey, co-editor at Sevens Report Research. U.S. crude inventories have fallen sharply in recent weeks due to the lingering impact of Hurricane Ida on energy operations in the Gulf Coast region. For natural gas,...

TRAFFIC ・ 18 HOURS AGO