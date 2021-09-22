Marco Silva finds positive in depth of Fulham squad following Carabao Cup exit
Marco Silva declared himself pleased with the depth of his Fulham squad despite their Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Leeds. Silva had made 11 changes in his starting XI from the one which lost to Reading in the Championship on Saturday, including resting the in-form Aleksandar Mitrovic and Harry Wilson, but his side pushed Marcelo Bielsa’s men all the way during Tuesday night’s match at Craven Cottage.www.fourfourtwo.com
