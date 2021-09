Butler City Council has granted special exemption to the city noise ordinance to crews that will be working on the Sullivan Run Flood Control Project. Contractors will be exempted from the ordinance from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. until the project is completed sometime next year. Current ordinance permits construction noise and activities beginning at 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. but little is expected to take place between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m.

BUTLER, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO