British Expats in Dubai Can Finally Visit Home Without Quarantine After Last-Minute Rule Change

 6 days ago
Fully vaccinated British expats living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will finally be able to visit home without having to endure 10-days of quarantine following a last-minute rule change by transport minister Grant Shapps. On Wednesday, Shapps announced that the UK would accept vaccination certificates issued by the authorities...

Related
CNN

Hong Kong expats are up in arms about quarantine. Singapore stands to gain

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — It's been nearly two years since Norris Fong has seen his family back in his native Singapore. Now, he's had enough. The 33-year-old fashion buyer is soon leaving Hong Kong to return to his home country, citing frustration over the city's coronavirus restrictions and lack of a clear reopening plan.
PUBLIC HEALTH
travelawaits.com

Netherlands Changes Course, Drops Quarantine Rules For Vaccinated Travelers

If you’ve been thinking about traveling to the Netherlands, your trip planning just got easier. That’s because, beginning next week, vaccinated travelers from the U.S. will no longer need to quarantine upon arrival in the Netherlands. It’s understandable if you’re confused. On August 30, the European Union recommended that member...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Holiday surge expected after travel rules change

A surge in holiday bookings is expected after the government announced on Friday that international travel rules were being simplified in England. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the travel traffic light system was being replaced with a single red list. And fully vaccinated people will no longer need a pre-departure...
TRAVEL
Person
Grant Shapps
AFP

Thailand to cut quarantine for vaccinated tourists

Thailand is to cut the quarantine for vaccinated travellers to seven days starting in October, officials said Monday, as it seeks to revive its battered tourism industry. Authorities said that starting on Friday, the quarantine period for fully jabbed visitors will be seven days, halved from the current 14-day period -- provided they have a vaccination certificate.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Qatar Airways says losses reach $4.1 billion amid pandemic

Qatar Airways announced on Monday that it suffered a more than $4 billion loss in revenues over the last year, as lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus pandemic slashed demand for long-haul travel. The major loss, which the state-owned airline largely attributed to the grounding of its Airbus A380 and A330 wide-body jets, highlights the dramatic toll of the pandemic on the industry. Even so, the airline reported an increase in earnings to $1.6 billion before taxes and other costs compared to the previous year. The long-haul carrier based in the energy-rich Gulf Arab state of Qatar nonetheless praised its resilience in the face of the fast-spreading virus variants still racing around the globe, noting that its operational loss of $288 million stood at 7% less than the year before. The airline acknowledged receiving a $3 billion lifeline from the Qatari government as it struggled with virus restrictions. The other two biggest carriers in the region that depend on lucrative long-haul routes, Dubai-based Emirates and Abu Dhabi-based Etihad, also posted significant losses over the past year.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

New travel changes: What are they, and what are the effects?

The UK’s complex rules for international travellers are set to change significantly during October, after the latest round of red list adjustments. The transport secretary, Grant Shapps, called the changes “a proportionate updated structure that reflects the new landscape”.From 4 October, for travellers regarded as fully vaccinated, the testing regime for arrivals to all four UK nations will become easier. The UK’s “traffic light” system that has applied since May 2021 will officially be ditched. But there will effectively be a red/amber/green scheme.All the countries on the current “green list” are moving to the “amber list” on 4 October,...
TRAVEL
AFP

Dubai Expo to welcome millions in biggest event since pandemic

Millions of people will begin converging on Dubai this week as the Covid-delayed Expo 2020, the world's biggest event since the pandemic, finally unveils its gleaming pavilions in the desert. Workers were putting the final touches on infrastructure and facilities at the site this week as the clock ticked down to the delayed launch.
WORLD
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Brazil's fully vaccinated health minister who tested positive for COVID-19 gave protesters the middle finger as he departed UN after meeting with UK PM Boris Johnson

Brazil's Minister of Health, who tested positive for COVID-19 while attending a United Nations conference in New York City, was seen on video giving protesters the middle finger after meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and staying at the same hotel as Joe Biden. Brazilian journalist Raquel Krähenbühl tweeted...
WORLD
districtchronicles.com

China must make first nuclear strike against US if Biden defends Taiwan, says China diplomat in chilling message to West

CHINA must make the first nuclear strike against the US if Biden defends Taiwan, a Chinese diplomat said in a chilling message to the West. China’s former ambassador to the UN, Sha Zukang said the country’s long-standing promise to only use nukes in retaliation should be re-examined in response to the new alliances forming in the area.
FOREIGN POLICY
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID-19.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
Daily Mail

Biden's warning to China: USS Wyoming test launches Trident II nuclear missiles off Cape Canaveral after Beijing warned of nuclear war risk over AUKUS submarine pact

The US Navy successfully conducted a scheduled two-missile test launch of un-armed life-extended Trident D5LE nuclear missiles from the USS Wyoming on Friday. The USS Wyoming (SSBN-742), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, was floating off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida when it completed the test, which was part of a Demonstration and Shakedown Operation, designated DASO-31.
WORLD
The US Sun

US warns Russia B-2 bombers are ‘on Moscow’s doorstep’ with pics of jets training to ‘mitigate threats’

THE United States has issued a reminder to Russia that it has B-2 bombers “on Moscow’s doorstep” with a picture of jets training in the region to “mitigate threats.”. The US Mission to Nato posted a picture to Twitter that showed a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber flying alongside F-15s from the US Air Force and Eurofighter Typhoons from the Royal Air Force.
MILITARY
