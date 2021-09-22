PinkPantheress: meet the mysterious, internet-conquering breakthrough artist

Over the past 30 years, garage has become an integral influence on areas of the UK music scene. In 2001, So Solid Crew’s pacy MC-ing on ‘21 Seconds’ led them to topping the charts; a year later, The Streets’ seminal ‘Original Pirate Material’ cribbed from the funky sounds of old-school ‘90s garage to craft a generation-defining debut record. It’s not a surprise, then, that we still celebrate the sometimes forgotten genre by way of homage. Making sparky renditions of the hidden sounds of garage, drum and bass, and jungle is 20-year-old PinkPantheress, whose songs have become some of the most popular sounds on TikTok and beyond.