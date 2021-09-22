CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

PinkPantheress: meet the mysterious, internet-conquering breakthrough artist

By Kyann-Sian Williams
NME
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past 30 years, garage has become an integral influence on areas of the UK music scene. In 2001, So Solid Crew’s pacy MC-ing on ‘21 Seconds’ led them to topping the charts; a year later, The Streets’ seminal ‘Original Pirate Material’ cribbed from the funky sounds of old-school ‘90s garage to craft a generation-defining debut record. It’s not a surprise, then, that we still celebrate the sometimes forgotten genre by way of homage. Making sparky renditions of the hidden sounds of garage, drum and bass, and jungle is 20-year-old PinkPantheress, whose songs have become some of the most popular sounds on TikTok and beyond.

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

BTS and Coldplay in close race against Ed Sheeran for UK Number One single

BTS and Coldplay are currently in a dead heat for the Number One spot on the UK Singles Chart against Ed Sheeran. According to new data from the Official Charts Company (OCC), Coldplay and BTS’ brand-new collaboration ‘My Universe’ have made it to Number Two on the Official Chart First Look, which tracks sales and streaming data over the first weekend prior to the UK Singles Chart’s release on Fridays.
MUSIC
NME

Bree Runway live in London: statement of intent from a superstar-in-waiting

Bree Runway lifts her hand to her mouth in delighted awe. Her first headline show in the capital – a sold out event at Hoxton’s Colours – has only just kicked off, but already the eager crowd in front of her is drowning out her vocals with their enthusiastic singing. The London singer and rapper might be caught off guard, but to everyone watching this reaction is inevitable.
MUSIC
Billboard

Halsey Talks Leading Fans on an AR Treasure Hunt Set to New Song 'Darling'

The pop star teamed with Verizon & FriendsWithYou to create the H1DD3N immersive experience. Halsey has helped curate a first-of-its-kind treasure hunt in the metaverse in partnership with Verizon and FriendsWithYou. Starting Saturday, the Grammy-nominated singer will launch the H1DD3N immersive installation, an ever-growing augmented-reality-powered treasure hunt that will admit...
CELL PHONES
TheDailyBeast

Billionaire Actress Mysteriously Wiped From the Internet Is Finally Spotted in Public

Last month, China wiped almost every trace of Zhao Wei, one of the country’s most famous and wealthiest actresses, off the internet. It sparked a frenzy among fans desperate to know what had happened and where Wei was. According to photos published by the South China Morning Post, residents in her hometown of Wuhu spotted her at a mobile phone store recently. The pictures have spread like wildfire in China. Internet sleuths also thought they found a message of Wei wishing a colleague a happy birthday on Sunday, but it, too, ultimately disappeared.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aj Tracey
Person
Shola Ama
Person
Hayley Williams
westwoodhorizon.com

The Mysterious Spotify Artist Eli Filosov

Eli Filosov is a verified Spotify artist with over 250,000 monthly listeners. He has amassed over 18,500 followers on SoundCloud. He also posts his music on Amazon Music, Apple Music, Tidal, Pandora, iHeartRadio, Deezer, and even has a subreddit on Reddit. His YouTube Topic has over 1.86K subscribers, and its most popular video has over 1.8 million views. His songs have also made an appearance on TikTok and similar short video streaming platforms.
MUSIC
NME

Billy Idol announces UK arena tour with The Go-Go’s

Billy Idol has announced details of his UK arena tour next summer and confirmed that The Go-Go’s will support him on all of the dates. Idol’s ‘Roadside Tour 2022’ will feature “new music, a stack of timeless classics and his long-time lead guitarist and collaborator Steve Stevens”, according to a press release.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ing#Internet#Music Video#Pinkpantheress#Solid Crew#Streets#Nme#Zoom#Americans#Ladbroke Grove
IBTimes

Sarah Harding Net Worth: How Rich Was She Before Her Death?

Sarah Harding was a British singer-songwriter, actress and model who was most famous for being a member of the all-female pop group Girls Aloud. She died of breast cancer on Sunday. She was 39. At the time of her death, Harding had an estimated net worth of $9 million from...
MUSIC
purewow.com

Royal News Roundup: Another Royal Baby, Meghan & Harry’s Trip to NYC and More

Here, all the royal news you need to know for the week of September 23, 2021. Last week, Prince William shared a video on Instagram of himself sitting down at a typewriter (yes, you read that correctly) to pen a special forward for the new book Earthshot: How to Save Our Planet. In the video, the Duke of Cambridge gave followers a glimpse into his home office as well as his unique typing style. Turns out, the 39-year-old types with his pointer fingers only.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cosmopolitan

Addison Rae's He's All That has a major editing error

Addison Rae's gender-swapped He's All That came out on Netflix last month, and received a mixed bag of reactions from fans. While some loved it, others were less than impressed - even pointing out an editing error in the film on TikTok. He's All That is basically a remake of...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry debuts dramatic new hair in daring thigh-split dress

Katy Perry turned up the heat on Instagram this week as she celebrated some good news with fans. The 36-year-old singer posed for two striking photos wearing a soft pink gown that featured a daring thigh-high split. WATCH: Katy Perry pushes baby Daisy in her pram. What's more, she showcased...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Revolver

Metallica's Kirk Hammett on Witnessing Kurt Cobain, Axl Rose VMAs Clash

Celebrate the 30th anniversary of Metallica's Black Album with Revolver's Fall Issue bundles featuring limited-edition magazines and deluxe prints from photographer Ross Halfin, Baroness' John Baizley and visual artist Eric Wolfe Sahlsten. Order yours now!. Revolver's new Fall 2021 Issue features an in-depth interview with Metallica lead guitarist Kirk Hammett...
MUSIC
saratogafalcon.org

Don’t worry Halsey, you will always have my love

Grammy-winning artist Halsey released her fourth album “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” on Aug. 27. These 13-tracks, some of which were recorded during the singer’s recent pregnancy, received both positive and negative reviews due to her transition to a unique rock vibe. It was a contrast to her usual pop style, leading to mixed opinions.
CELEBRITIES
hiphopwired.com

Chloe Bailey, Doja Cat, Normani, Busta Rhymes, Lil Nas X & More Memorable Moments From 2021 MTV VMAs

MTV brought all of the stars out to Brooklyn to celebrate its 40th anniversary. The MTV Video Music Awards is STILL one of the music industry’s biggest nights where you can expect some jaw-dropping moments that will have you talking at the virtual water cooler for days. This year’s iteration of the awards show geared towards the younger crowd left much to be desired, but there were still some memorable moments and performances.
CELEBRITIES
mxdwn.com

Album Review: Halsey – If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power

Halsey breaks out of her comfort zone to create a raw, untouchable pop project. Singer and songwriter Ashley Frangipane, known by her stage name Halsey, released her fourth studio album with Capitol Records titled If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. Not only does the name speak volumes on behalf of its content, but the album cover conveys boldness and womanhood. Halsey displays exactly that throughout the 13-track project.
MUSIC
sacramentosun.com

Olivia Jade Giannulli launching her iHeartRadio podcast

Washington [US], September 18 (ANI): American YouTuber and daughter of actor and producer Lori Loughlin, Olivia Jade Giannulli, is launching her podcast this fall. Beginning October 24, the youngest daughter of Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli will be hosting her very own iHeartRadio podcast, titled 'Conversations with Olivia Jade'. The content...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy