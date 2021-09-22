CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morocco's Designated Premier Announces New Coalition

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRABAT (Reuters) -Morocco's designated prime minister, Aziz Akhannouch, said on Wednesday the three biggest winners of this month's parliamentary election, the liberal RNI and PAM parties and the conservative Istiqlal, had agreed to form a new cabinet. King Mohammed on Sept. 10 designated Akhannouch, the leader of RNI, to form...

