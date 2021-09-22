Incumbent US Senator Grassley Holds Big Lead Before Declaring He Is Running
(Des Moines, IA) — The latest Iowa Poll shows incumbent U-S Senator Chuck Grassley has a big lead among registered voters even before he has declared that he is running. The Iowa Republican leads former Democratic Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer 55-to-37 percent. The numbers suggest Grassley would have a good chance of winning an eighth term in office. Just three months ago, 64 percent of Iowans told poll-takers they thought it was time for somebody else to fill Grassley’s seat. The veteran politician says he will announce whether he is running by November 1st – a year before the election.
