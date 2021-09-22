Incumbent US Senator Grassley Holds Big Lead Before Declaring He Is Running

(Des Moines, IA) Advocates for rural Iowans are calling for the rejection of Plan 1 for redistricting while most of the speakers at a public hearing Wednesday night praised the proposed boundaries for legislative and congressional districts. Steve Woodhouse said “my concerns are just basically because there seems to be a huge divide between the wants and needs of rural Iowa versus that of urban, and I don’t think it’s going to be balanced enough with this map.” Thomas O’Donnell says the people who may oppose this map, “particularly Republicans who are thrown into the same districts in the General Assembly, have to face the reality that population in rural areas is declining,” Most of those who spoke praised the redistricting plan. Kim Hagemann of rural Polk County said, “I’m here to say: ‘Pass the map! Pass the map! Pass the map!” Lawmakers will meet in special session October 5th to consider Plan 1.

