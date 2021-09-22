CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Incumbent US Senator Grassley Holds Big Lead Before Declaring He Is Running

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XIAob_0c4FYLY000

(Des Moines, IA) — The latest Iowa Poll shows incumbent U-S Senator Chuck Grassley has a big lead among registered voters even before he has declared that he is running. The Iowa Republican leads former Democratic Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer 55-to-37 percent. The numbers suggest Grassley would have a good chance of winning an eighth term in office. Just three months ago, 64 percent of Iowans told poll-takers they thought it was time for somebody else to fill Grassley’s seat. The veteran politician says he will announce whether he is running by November 1st – a year before the election.

Marie Warmth
6d ago

Has anybody watched him speak? He isn't in any condition to hold office. I'm not trying to be mean. His family needs to encourage him to take a break and take care of himself. I wouldn't vote for him and never have but doesn't his family care that he deserves a break and he's not making sense and loses his train of thought?

Western Iowa Today

Iowa Congresswoman Critical Of Democratic Budget Package

(Washington, DC) — Congresswoman Ashley Hinson has voted against a four-point-three trillion-dollar budget reconciliation package passed in the House Saturday night. The Iowa Republican says the bill is “backward in its priorities” and she feels it is too radical to become law. Hinson pointed to tax hikes on small businesses and working families, amnesty for illegal immigrants, subsidies for electric vehicles and government-funded college tuition. Democrats struck down a provision by Hinson that would fix the Electric Vehicle Tax Credit to make sure that Iowa taxpayers “aren’t funding luxury cars for the ultra-rich,” according to a news release.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Western Iowa Today

Governor Urges Everyone To Vote In Schoolboard Elections

(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds is urged fellow Republicans to vote in the upcoming city council and school board elections during her weekend fundraiser. Reynolds said the “pandemic has taught us many things and one of which is we cannot neglect our local races and so let’s all come together and treat this November like next November.” Reynolds spoke to supporters Saturday in Des Moines at a fundraiser for her re-election campaign. She did not directly mention the legal fight over mask mandates but spoke in general about supporting parental choice.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Poll: Half Of Iowans Oppose Ban On Local Mask Mandates, 47% Approve

(Des Moines, IA) — The latest Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll shows half of the people surveyed oppose the state’s ban on local mask mandates. It’s a close call because 47 percent approve of the ban. The debate over face coverings is so intense it has turned usually quiet school board meetings into loud, controversial confrontations in some cases. Fifty-five percent of the Iowans polled say they would support changing state law to require children to be vaccinated when full federal approval is received. Poll takers surveyed 805 Iowans between September 12th and the 15th.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

House Speaker Says Special Session Will Focus On Redistricting

(Des Moines, IA) — House Speaker Pat Grassley says outlining new congressional and legislative district borders will be the sole focus of the October 5th special legislative session — and no other bills with be voted upon. The Republican from New Hartford, says making a decision on the first plan isn’t something that should be rushed as it will be in place for 10 years. Grassley says while a unanimous agreement among the 59 House Republicans on the plan would be nice, it’s unlikely.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Republican Senator Chuck Grassley seeking 8th Term in Office

(Iowa) Iowa Republican Senator Chuck Grassley says he will seek an eighth term in office. Grassley, 88, has been in the Senate for 40-years, he posted his intentions to run on Twitter early this morning. Grassley said, that there is” a lot more to do, in Iowa. According to a news release, Grassley will hold a series of public events Friday in Marion, Pleasant Valley, Dyersville, and Waterloo. He also will join Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds in Des Moines Saturday at her annual Harvest Festival fundraiser.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Churches Urged To Review Safeguards Against Embezzling

(Des Moines, IA) — The bishop for the Iowa Conference of the United Methodist Church is urging congregations to review their safeguards against embezzlement and fraud. Bishop Laurie Haller (HAL-er) issued a statement after the former bookkeeper at the First United Methodist Church of Mason City was sentenced to 27 months in prison for stealing thousands of dollars. Haller says it’s an unpleasant and uncomfortable topic, but she’s calling on all Methodist churches in Iowa to review procedures for counting offerings and accounting for donations as well as how expenditures are reviewed and approved. The bishop says these conversations may make people uncomfortable, but she says having good internal controls shows congregations care about the church’s ministry and the people who support it with their prayers, labor, and money.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Congresswoman Axne Among Lawmakers Challenged Over Financial Transactions

(Washington, DC) — Congresswoman Cindy Axne is among seven federal lawmakers being challenged over their financial transactions. An investigation is being requested. It is alleged by Republicans that the Iowa Democrat deliberately failed to properly disclose dozens of transactions that federal law requires them to report. A spokesperson for Axne says she will correct any errors she might have made. Five of the seven congressional members – including Axne – serve on the House Financial Services Committee.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Western Iowa Today

Iowa’s Congressional Delegation Supports $1 Billion in Aid For Israel

(Washington, DC)- – All four members of Iowa’s congressional delegation voted to send Israel a billion dollars for its Iron Dome missile-defense system. Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks said on the House floor, “Israel has long been a key strategic ally for the United States. Our relationship is mutually beneficial, and it is important that we work to support them whenever we can.” A small group of House Democrats threatened to vote “no” on the bill that provides the money to keep the government running if this particular spending item was included, so House leadership removed it from that package — for a stand alone vote on the aide to Israel today (Thursday). Some Democrats argued the U-S should impose conditions on aid to Israel, to ensure conditions for Palestinians improve. The measure passed on 420 to nine vote.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Some Rural Iowans Call For Rejection of Redistricting Plan 1

(Des Moines, IA) Advocates for rural Iowans are calling for the rejection of Plan 1 for redistricting while most of the speakers at a public hearing Wednesday night praised the proposed boundaries for legislative and congressional districts. Steve Woodhouse said “my concerns are just basically because there seems to be a huge divide between the wants and needs of rural Iowa versus that of urban, and I don’t think it’s going to be balanced enough with this map.” Thomas O’Donnell says the people who may oppose this map, “particularly Republicans who are thrown into the same districts in the General Assembly, have to face the reality that population in rural areas is declining,” Most of those who spoke praised the redistricting plan. Kim Hagemann of rural Polk County said, “I’m here to say: ‘Pass the map! Pass the map! Pass the map!” Lawmakers will meet in special session October 5th to consider Plan 1.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

At least 16 indicted after federal firearms sweep in Iowa

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — At least 16 people in eastern Iowa have been charged with gun crimes after a two-day sweep by federal authorities. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports grand juries met Wednesday through Friday in the U.S. District Court for Northern Iowa and issued the indictments. Many of those indicted have already been charged in state courts for weapons offenses. Most of the indictments were for felons in possession of a firearm or for having a firearm and using drugs.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Doctor Puts Focus On Different Vaccine

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowans are hearing plenty about flu shots and COVID-19 boosters, but a lung doctor says another vaccine needs to share the spotlight. It’s called T-Dap, for tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis. Dr. Panagis Galiatsatos, a spokesman for the American Lung Association in Iowa, says pertussis or whooping cough can lead to life-threatening problems. “In Iowa, there were 244 cases in 2019 which is roughly about eight cases per 100,000 which puts Iowa in the middle of all 50 states,” Galiatsatos says. “Those are 244 cases too many. Those are preventable diseases for adults and we want to make sure they understand how to prevent the disease.” While you may have had a T-Dap or similar vaccine as a child, he says the effectiveness wears off as the years go by and most grown-ups could use another vaccine.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

State of Iowa Retains Moody’s AAA Bond Rating

(Des Moines, IA) — The national company that issues credit ratings on bonds is giving given bonds from the State of Iowa its highest rating. It’s sort of like credit ratings for individuals, as investors check bond ratings to determine whether state-issued bonds are a safe bet. Moody’s AAA rating means the bonds are considered the highest quality and the lowest credit risk. State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald says retention of the top rating from Moody’s is “a testament to the State of Iowa’s financial wellness.” According to Fitzgerald, Moody’s cited the state’s cash reserves and its low debt and pension liabilities in issuing the AAA rating. In 2020, Iowa was one of only a dozen states that had Triple-A bond ratings from Moody’s, as well as two other national credit rating agencies.
IOWA STATE
