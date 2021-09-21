Briefs: Hyatt sells new shares; big refi for Margaritaville NYC
Hyatt raising equity for Apple Leisure deal: Hyatt Hotels Corp. has launched a public offering of 7 million Class A common stock shares to support the company's pending acquisition of Apple Leisure Group. Underwriters will be granted an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 1.05 million shares. Hyatt said it intends to fund more than 80% of US$2.7 billion Apple Leisure deal with a combination of US$1 billon cash on hand and new debt financing, and the remainder with equity financing. Expedia unites loyalty programs: Expedia Group has announced plans to unify its free loyalty programs into one global rewards platform,…www.hotelsmag.com
