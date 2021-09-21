CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Briefs: Hyatt sells new shares; big refi for Margaritaville NYC

By HOTELS Editors
Hotels Magazine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHyatt raising equity for Apple Leisure deal: Hyatt Hotels Corp. has launched a public offering of 7 million Class A common stock shares to support the company's pending acquisition of Apple Leisure Group. Underwriters will be granted an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 1.05 million shares. Hyatt said it intends to fund more than 80% of US$2.7 billion Apple Leisure deal with a combination of US$1 billon cash on hand and new debt financing, and the remainder with equity financing. Expedia unites loyalty programs: Expedia Group has announced plans to unify its free loyalty programs into one global rewards platform,…

Cheers: Soho Properties secures $317M refi on Times Square Margaritaville

Sharif El-Gamal’s Soho Properties has closed on a $317 million refinancing of its recently completed Margaritaville Resort Times Square. Leading the financing was senior lender Bedrock Capital Associates LLC, the real estate finance affiliate of One William Street Capital Management, while mezzanine funding came from South Korea’s Hana Financial Investment, Soho Properties said in a joint statement Monday with co-developers Chip and Andrew Weiss.
