Dallas, TX

People on the move: Remington, Outriggger, Gupta Group

By HOTELS Editors
Hotels Magazine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemington Hotels, Dallas, Texas, announced that Lee Palaschak has been promoted to the position of senior vice president of operations. Palaschak has been at Remington Hotels since March 2020, serving as divisional vice president of operations. He was responsible for developing and executing cost-effective systems for the West Region. With 29 years of industry experience, Palaschak also assisted with the successful transitions of newly acquired hotel operations at Hotel Paradox Santa Cruz and Mr. C Beverly Hills. Prior to Remington, he worked at Aimbridge Hospitality, Arlington, Texas, as senior vice president of operations. "We are excited to promote Lee to…

www.hotelsmag.com

Comments / 0

 

