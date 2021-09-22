CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poland: Court case on primacy of EU or Polish law adjourned

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s constitutional court announced another recess Wednesday in a case over whether Polish or European Union law has primacy in the EU member country. The ruling of the Constitutional Tribunal is expected to define Poland’s future relationship with the 27-member bloc. The EU views the court itself as “illegitimate” due to the political influence of Poland’s conservative ruling party on the appointment of some of its judges. Poland’s government insists the country’s justice system and judiciary are the sole purview of member nations and not the EU.

abc17news.com

