With two area to explore in Lost Judgment – Kamurocho and Yokohama – you’ll be glad that Yagami can now use a skateboard to get from A to B quicker. You acquire a skateboard fairly early on into Lost Judgment – just play through the story and you can’t miss it. There are also other skateboards to acquire, each with their own look and stats, so be sure to check shops like Ebisu Pawn if you’re passing and want an upgrade. Once you have more than one skateboard, you can change which one you have equipped in the items menu. But how exactly do you use your skateboard?

