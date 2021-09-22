The 2022 Ford Expedition Debuts With A Whole Lot Of Upgrades, Including A New Off-Road Trim

Ford has raised the bar with the new Expedition. What could’ve been a simple facelift for the 2022 model is actually a whole lot more. Apart from the regular cosmetic changes, the Ford has also introduced a new off-road, rugged trim called the Timberline. Ford had introduced the Timberline trim on the Explorer also earlier this year. But that’s not it. A Stealth Edition is also now available, which, as the name infers, comes with blacked-out trims inside and out. The new additions further expand the Expedition’s lineup and now takes on the likes of the Jeep Wagoneer and the Chevy Tahoe even more aggressively.