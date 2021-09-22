FOTOBOM: YO LA TENGO @ THE COLUMBUS THEATRE
Someone online recently made a pretty astute observation about Yo La Tengo; while they have been playing for over three decades now, their fan base has a pretty youthful average age, especially compared to their peers. I guess that underscores in a very meaningful way that they continue to make engaging material that doesn’t pigeonhole them into any particular space. I’ve been thinking about their career arc for a while now and it’s been remarkably consistent, with records that stay true to their original vision but still push at the boundaries into new expanses. They have enough material to eschew any opening bands, and it’s been a treat to see “an evening with” shows for the last several years.digboston.com
Comments / 0