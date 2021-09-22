CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Office of the State Long-Term Care Ombudsman uses Padbot robots to connect with older adults

shipnc.com
 6 days ago

The Pennsylvania Department of Aging announced recently that the Office of the State Long-Term Care Ombudsman has incorporated two Padbots as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance communication with residents in long-term care facilities. Padbots are mobile robots that utilize a smartphone or tablet attached to a wheeled base. They are designed to safely connect ombudsmen with residents via video who may not be able to adequately correspond or who do not have their own communication devices.

www.shipnc.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHEC TV-10

Monroe Community Hospital halts long-term care, rehabilitation admissions

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Monroe Community Hospital announced Monday that they will be pausing their long-term care and rehabilitation admissions in anticipation of a potential staffing crisis. In a memo that was sent out to staff, the decision was due to the uncertainty surrounding staffing and the vaccine mandate that...
ROCHESTER, NY
county17.com

Be prepared for long-term care costs

Like everyone, you’d like to enjoy a long, healthy, independent life. But the future is unknowable, so it’s a good idea to prepare for a variety of outcomes – including the possible need for long-term care. Consider the following:. • Someone turning age 65 today has almost a 70 percent...
HEALTH SERVICES
Cook County Record

Banasek to Speak at Long-Term Care Seminar

Heplerbroom issued the following announcement on Sept. 9. Tammy Banasek will be one of the featured speakers at DRI’s 2021 Senior Living and Long-Term Care Litigation Seminar. She and Mary Foote, an R.N. with Woundcare on Wheels, will discuss how to clinically differentiate between a COVID skin injury and a facility-acquired pressure injury. They will highlight the key elements of documentation, risk analysis, and modifications necessary for a successful litigation defense of these newly evolving skin failure issues. Registration and CLE information about the conference, which is being held in Las Vegas on September 23-24, is available here.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Robots#Long Term Care#Smartphone#The Office Of The State#Padbots
newsantaana.com

OC Office on Aging launches toolkit to help older adults to safely reenter public spaces

SANTA ANA, Calif. – Orange County’s (OC) Office on Aging launched its online Older Adults Programming: COVID-19 Resource Toolkit today to support senior centers and community-based organizations safely care for older adults who are re-emerging following a period of isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Older Adults Programming: COVID-19...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

New law will ease burden of future long-term care needs

Many of us don’t think about or plan for long-term care until a crisis strikes or urgency forces our hand. Thankfully, a new benefit to help Washington families pay for care during a long-term illness, injury or disability is on the horizon. Seventy percent of Washingtonians 65 and older will...
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
KRQE News 13

State monitoring COVID-19 cases increasing at long-term care facilities

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is seeing an increase in the number of cases in long-term care facilities. Right now, there is at least one positive COVID-19 case reported in about 70 nursing homes across the state. The highest number of cases are in staff who are symptomatic and there are fewer residents who are testing positive.
HEALTH SERVICES
Brenham Banner-Press

Long-term care facilities aiming to correct staffing shortages

From COVID-19 to severe staffing shortages, places like long-term care facilities have had to adapt just to keep running. Now, as staffing shortages continue to strike facilities hard, some are striving to change the path. The Texas Health Care Association (THCA) has announced a proposed plan to address staffing shortages...
HEALTH SERVICES
oc-breeze.com

Congress must include long term care in infrastructure package

Congress has an opportunity to prioritize our seniors and their caregivers by including long term care in the bipartisan infrastructure package. While nursing homes and assisted living communities will soon receive much-needed resources from the Provider Relief Fund, longer-term investments from the federal government are necessary to help improve quality of care.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KVAL

Long-term care outbreaks worsening in Lane County

EUGENE, Ore. — The latest COVID-19 outbreak in Lane County is at South Hills Rehabilitation Center, which has 32 cases and one death, Lane County Public Health reported Wednesday. 22 of those cases were from the last 7 days. Public Health says 88% of residents are vaccinated, compared to 64%...
EUGENE, OR
wdac.com

Senate Committees Look At Long Term Care Facility Regulations

HARRISBURG –A joint hearing of the PA Senate Health and Human Services Committee and the Aging and Youth Committee examined new regulations for long term care nursing facilities being proposed by the Wolf Administration. The committees brought together the Department of Health as well as industry experts and other stakeholders to provide feedback on the proposed regulations which the administration says is the first in a five part package of proposed changes that will be combined to create a final package. Chair of the Health & Human Services Committee, Mercer County Sen. Michele Brooks said the goal was to have an open discussion about the proposals while recognizing what nursing facilities have been through during the past 18 months. Brooks said the number of unknowns for these facilities have been unimaginable. We need to break through the red tape and reducing bureaucratic oversights and not adding to them. Brooks added that the Wolf Administration needs to focus on workforce development strategies to allow the industry access to badly needed employees.
HARRISBURG, PA
kpug1170.com

State seeking federal help staffing hospitals, long-term care facilities

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington State is reaching out to the federal government for help staffing hospitals and long-term care facilities during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The state Department of Health has requested 1,200 clinical and non-clinical staff. Governor Jay Inslee wrote to the White House COVID-19 coordinator asking that Department...
WASHINGTON STATE
Shropshire Star

Doctors to use remotely controlled robot to assess care home residents

The pilot follows research from The National Robotarium at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh. Doctors are to use a remotely operated robot to give check ups to care home residents with Alzheimer’s disease and other conditions. The pilot will use technology pioneered by The National Robotarium at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh...
HEALTH
fox5atlanta.com

What you need to know about creating a long-term care plan

ATLANTA - Many of us at some point will need long-term care, but it's expensive. You don’t want to drain your savings, so you should consider insurance that will cover this. It's easy to put off long-term health insurance because it might feel far off, but it's not. According to...
ATLANTA, GA
McKnight's

CDC panel recommends COVID-19 boosters for long-term care residents

Long-term care residents are one step closer to receiving Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster shots after an advisory panel affiliated with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved a key recommendation Thursday. The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommended booster doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for select adult...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy