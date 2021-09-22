Office of the State Long-Term Care Ombudsman uses Padbot robots to connect with older adults

HARRISBURG –A joint hearing of the PA Senate Health and Human Services Committee and the Aging and Youth Committee examined new regulations for long term care nursing facilities being proposed by the Wolf Administration. The committees brought together the Department of Health as well as industry experts and other stakeholders to provide feedback on the proposed regulations which the administration says is the first in a five part package of proposed changes that will be combined to create a final package. Chair of the Health & Human Services Committee, Mercer County Sen. Michele Brooks said the goal was to have an open discussion about the proposals while recognizing what nursing facilities have been through during the past 18 months. Brooks said the number of unknowns for these facilities have been unimaginable. We need to break through the red tape and reducing bureaucratic oversights and not adding to them. Brooks added that the Wolf Administration needs to focus on workforce development strategies to allow the industry access to badly needed employees.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO