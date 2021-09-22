Office of the State Long-Term Care Ombudsman uses Padbot robots to connect with older adults
The Pennsylvania Department of Aging announced recently that the Office of the State Long-Term Care Ombudsman has incorporated two Padbots as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance communication with residents in long-term care facilities. Padbots are mobile robots that utilize a smartphone or tablet attached to a wheeled base. They are designed to safely connect ombudsmen with residents via video who may not be able to adequately correspond or who do not have their own communication devices.www.shipnc.com
