TERRELL, Texas — When Terrell High School Senior Madison Malone takes the field on Friday night it will be bittersweet. After a weeklong of homecoming activities, rehearsals, and pep rallies, it will be her first and last homecoming performance as captain of the Terrell Tigerettes, the schools’ drill team. In the stands will be hundreds of fellow students, family, and old friends; all anxious to wowed by another kick line that is as synonymous with Tigerettes as their bright red lipstick.

TERRELL, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO