Melair, Hendershot collect wins in Pass 305 double features at Path Valley Speedway

With the ball headed his way as he stood 30 yards out from Ozark’s goal Tuesday, Tigers forward Adrian Ortega had no hesitation what he was going to do. “Lately, I’ve been a dangerous striker, hitting a lot of shots and I’ve been hitting them from outside the box,” Ortega said. “I turned around and saw I had space. (The defender) was about five yards off of me. He gave me space. So, I thought, ‘I’m going to take a shot’ and I ripped it.”

OZARK, MO ・ 13 DAYS AGO