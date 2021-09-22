Melair, Hendershot collect wins in Pass 305 double features at Path Valley Speedway
Dominick Melair logged a lap speed at 85.519 mph in an astonishing 10.524 seconds to claim victory in the PASS 305 make-up feature event Saturday at Path Valley Speedway. Mikell McGee followed Melair, claiming second place, running .085 seconds behind the leader in lap time. Donnie Hendershot, John Walp, Jimmy White, Zach Rhodes, Rowdy Heffner, Andrew Boyer and Stevie Kenawell rounded out the finishers for the 305 make-up race.www.shipnc.com
