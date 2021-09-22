Who’s Responsible For An Overhanging Tree? You Or Your Neighbor?

Did I ever tell you about the time I took advantage of getting pulled over by the police in order to dispose of drain cleaner?. I had rolled through a stop sign at Gemini Drive and Tamarack Road. It was late. I had just left my mother's place and I got pulled over. The officer gave me a warning and sent me on my way, but not before I asked him what to do about an old but full bottle of Liquid Plumr someone had mysteriously left at the foot of my mother's driveway. I didn't want to put it in her dumpster so I put it in the car and took it with me to figure out what to do later. Conveniently, I ran a stop sign and the officer took the bottle with him to dispose of it properly.

