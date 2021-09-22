Macri wins 39th Williams Grove All Stars Jack Gunn Memorial, Dewease clinches seventh career track title

Anthony Macri of nearby Dillsburg won the battle and Lance Dewease of Fayetteville won the war in the sprint car races at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday night. Just weeks after getting his long-awaited first career 410 sprint car win at the oval, Macri led from start to finish in a torrid event to pick up a $7,000 payday in the 39th running of the Jack Gunn Memorial sanctioned by the All Stars Circuit of Champions Sprint Cars Series.