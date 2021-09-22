CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Digital hunting licenses now available for download

shipnc.com
 6 days ago

Just in time for squirrel season, Pennsylvania hunters now may carry digital versions of their licenses, in place of paper licenses. Unlike Pennsylvania’s former hunting and furtaker licensing system, the new system, HuntFishPA, is equipped to issue digital licenses. The Pennsylvania Game Commission earlier this year authorized hunters and trappers to carry digital licenses and permits, though paper harvest tags still must be carried and used in any season where harvests must be tagged.

www.shipnc.com

Comments / 0

Related
York Dispatch Online

Pennsylvania hunters can now carry digital versions of their licenses

Pennsylvania hunters have officially entered the digital age. Just in time for squirrel season, the state’s hunters now may carry digital versions of their licenses, in place of paper licenses. That’s according to a news release from the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Unlike Pennsylvania’s former hunting and furtaker licensing system, the...
Cumberland County Sentinel

Outdoors: Getting doe and digital licenses

Monday was the first day antlerless deer licenses are available over-the-counter statewide. Earlier this week, 7,800 antlerless deer licenses were still available from an allocation of 31,000 for Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) 5A, which includes Cumberland County. WMU 4B, which also has part of Cumberland, was sold out. Over-the-counter antlerless...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
thunderboltradio.com

Expiration Date for Tennessee Hunting License May Change

Discussion will take place this week on the duration of hunting license in Tennessee. The Fish and Wildlife Commission will meet Thursday and Friday in Kingsport, with several items on their agenda. During the monthly meeting, a rulemaking hearing will be held regarding changing duration of licenses from expiring at...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
observer-me.com

Hunting license revocations can be harsh

In Michigan last fall, a guided elk hunter holding a cow tag accidentally shot a bull elk. Upon discovering the mistake, the hunter and his guide immediately notified a state conservation officer. After a thorough investigation, it was concluded that, indeed, it was an “honest mistake.” The hunter did not have his rifle confiscated or go to jail, but he ultimately paid a $1,000 fine and had his hunting license revoked.
ACCIDENTS
Neowin

Hunting Cyber Criminals ($24.99 Value) Now Free to Download until 9/29

The skills and tools for collecting, verifying and correlating information from different types of systems is an essential skill when tracking down hackers. Claim your complimentary copy valued at $24.99 for free, before the offer expires on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. This book explores Open Source Intelligence Gathering (OSINT) inside...
PUBLIC SAFETY
shipnc.com

STREAM OF CONSCIOUSNESS: Feeding groups

Editor’s Note: This is a column on area watersheds by Blyden Potts and guest columnists to spread awareness of the area’s tributaries and the efforts of area volunteers to keep them clean. Last week, I wrote about macroinvertebrates as indicators of stream health. They are also the core of stream...
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital
shipnc.com

PSECU Chips In Golf Outing raises $55K for Feeding Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania’s largest credit union, PSECU, hosted 110 golfers for its annual PSECU Chips In Golf Outing on Thursday, Sept. 16, at Dauphin Highlands Golf Course. Supported by 26 sponsors, the event raised $55,000 for this year’s beneficiary – Feeding Pennsylvania. “Each year, the PSECU Chips In Golf Outing raises funds...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Digital hunting license now available in Pennsylvania

HARRISBUG, DAUPHIN CO. (WOLF) — Just in time for squirrel season, Pennsylvania hunters now may carry digital versions of their licenses, in place of paper licenses. Unlike Pennsylvania’s former hunting and furtaker licensing system, the new system, HuntFishPA, is equipped to issue digital licenses. The Pennsylvania Game Commission earlier this year authorized hunters and trappers to carry digital licenses and permits, though paper harvest tags still must be carried and used in any season where harvests must be tagged.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Observer-Reporter

Digital licenses approved ahead of PA hunting season

Pennsylvania hunters now have the option of carrying digital licenses in place of paper ones thanks to Pennsylvania Game Commission’s new hunting and fur taker system. “The ability to issue digital licenses is just one advantage offered by the new HuntFishPA system,” Deana Vance, director of the Game Commission’s Bureau of Automated Technology Services, said in a news release. “Downloading your digital licenses and permits to your mobile device guarantees you’ll never leave them at home. It’s a convenient option that’s available to hunters in the seasons that are about to begin.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy