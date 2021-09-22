Digital hunting licenses now available for download

Pennsylvania hunters now have the option of carrying digital licenses in place of paper ones thanks to Pennsylvania Game Commission’s new hunting and fur taker system. “The ability to issue digital licenses is just one advantage offered by the new HuntFishPA system,” Deana Vance, director of the Game Commission’s Bureau of Automated Technology Services, said in a news release. “Downloading your digital licenses and permits to your mobile device guarantees you’ll never leave them at home. It’s a convenient option that’s available to hunters in the seasons that are about to begin.”

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO