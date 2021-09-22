CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schmidt’s five touchdowns lead Bulldogs to win over Susquenita, 60-20

By JACK ANSLEY / VTS Correspondent
Cover picture for the articleBig Spring senior Logan Schmidt isn’t the biggest player on the football field, but he is certainly capable of making the biggest impact. Schmidt had a huge 5-touchdown performance for the Bulldogs in Week 4, tallying three rushing touchdowns, one receiving touchdown and a kickoff return for a touchdown as Big Spring scored an easy victory over the Susquenita Blackhawks Friday at Bulldog Stadium, 60-20.

