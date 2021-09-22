Schmidt’s five touchdowns lead Bulldogs to win over Susquenita, 60-20
Big Spring senior Logan Schmidt isn’t the biggest player on the football field, but he is certainly capable of making the biggest impact. Schmidt had a huge 5-touchdown performance for the Bulldogs in Week 4, tallying three rushing touchdowns, one receiving touchdown and a kickoff return for a touchdown as Big Spring scored an easy victory over the Susquenita Blackhawks Friday at Bulldog Stadium, 60-20.www.shipnc.com
