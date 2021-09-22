Schmidt’s five touchdowns lead Bulldogs to win over Susquenita, 60-20

After a slow start, the Fresno State Bulldogs offense hit their stride, scoring nine touchdowns to defeat the visiting Cal Poly Mustangs 63-10 on Sept. 11 at Bulldog Stadium. “I think it was a great performance by our team all around, defense continues to be stingy, love the way they just play consistently through the course of the game,” said Kalen DeBoer, Fresno State head coach. “Really the only touchdown was the short field. We got a turnover that, again, in the first quarter that, early in the game that really gets the red wave rocking and gets a lot of momentum back on our side so, special teams, I think our kicking game continues to be consistent and solid.”

