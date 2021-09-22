CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newville, PA

WITF celebrates back-to-school with free drive-In Wild Kratts movie event

shipnc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWITF invites students and their families to celebrate back to school at the free event “Ready Set Go Kindergarten and Friends” to watch “Wild Kratts: Cats and Dogs” on Friday, Sept. 24 at the Cumberland Drive-In Theatre in Newville. WITF will distribute cinch bags with a book and fun activities to students, while supplies last. Kindergartners will receive the book “Kindergarten, Here I Come!,” and first through fifth graders will receive the bilingual edition of “Curious George Home Run.”

www.shipnc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Biden, McConnell get COVID-19 boosters, encourage vaccines

WASHINGTON (AP) — Seventy-eight-year-old Joe Biden and 79-year-old Mitch McConnell got their booster shots Monday, the Democratic president and the Republican Senate leader urging Americans across the political spectrum to get vaccinated or plus up with boosters when eligible for the extra dose of protection. The shots, administered just hours...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Pentagon leaders Austin, Milley face questions on chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal

WASHINGTON — Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Tuesday defended the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops and evacuation of Americans and Afghans from Afghanistan last month and bemoaned the failure of the Afghan government to retain power. In testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Austin said the administration began...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newville, PA
Cumberland County, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Society
County
Cumberland County, PA
CNN

House Democrats could vote on debt ceiling as soon as Tuesday

(CNN) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told Democrats that a vote on raising the debt ceiling could come as soon as Tuesday, a source in the Democratic caucus meeting told CNN. While the move has not been made official yet, it would force Republicans to vote directly on the contentious issue as GOP lawmakers continue to insist that Democrats should act alone to address the debt limit.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Ford to add 11,000 jobs making electric vehicles and batteries

Ford and a partner company say they plan to build three major electric-vehicle battery factories and an auto assembly plant by 2025. The investment in the future of EV technology could create an estimated 10,800 jobs and shift the automaker's future manufacturing footprint toward the South. The factories, to be...
BUSINESS
Fox News

Judge grants unconditional release for John Hinckley Jr.

A federal judge ruled Monday that John Hinckley Jr. can be unrestrictedly released next year, more than 40 years after he shot then-President Reagan in 1981. Hinckley was committed to St. Elizabeth's hospital for more than 34 years before he was released under certain restrictions in 2016. "If he hadn’t...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive In#Wild Kratts#Cats And Dogs#Curious George#Witf#Covid

Comments / 0

Community Policy