WITF celebrates back-to-school with free drive-In Wild Kratts movie event

WITF invites students and their families to celebrate back to school at the free event “Ready Set Go Kindergarten and Friends” to watch “Wild Kratts: Cats and Dogs” on Friday, Sept. 24 at the Cumberland Drive-In Theatre in Newville. WITF will distribute cinch bags with a book and fun activities to students, while supplies last. Kindergartners will receive the book “Kindergarten, Here I Come!,” and first through fifth graders will receive the bilingual edition of “Curious George Home Run.”