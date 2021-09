HOLIDAY — Four weeks into the season and a lot of wacky things have already taken place. Why not a wild night of Thursday football on top of everything?. That was the scene at Anclote Stadium between Tarpon Springs and the host Sharks. In the Battle for the Rusty Anchor, this would be the fourth such meeting between the two neighboring schools from different counties. After Thursday night, the series stands tied up at 2-2 because the Spongers were able to run away with a 53-30 victory over the Sharks.

TARPON SPRINGS, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO