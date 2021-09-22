CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americans champs at pingpong table, not so much Ryder Cup

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
Cover picture for the articleSHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — The U.S. team has struggled mightily on the golf course against the Europeans in recent years, losing nine of the last 12 Ryder Cups. Give them paddles and a proper pingpong table, though, and they turn into world beaters. At every Ryder Cup there’s talk about the U.S. players and their pingpong matches. The team that plays together bonds together, the theory goes, and if there’s anything the Americans are in desperate need of, it is some good team bonding after losing four of the last five to Europe.

