Coolidge, AZ

SRP expansion would be a moneymaker for Coolidge, Pinal

By MICHAEL MARESH, Staff Writer
pinalcentral.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOOLIDGE — The proposed expansion of the Salt River Project plant in southern Coolidge could prove to be a big moneymaker for the city and county. The utility says the expansion would help SRP integrate more renewable energy resources into the power grid and provide reliable power to its rapidly growing customer base during times of peak electricity demand, including some of the hottest days in Arizona’s summer season.

