Takeaway Tuesday: Waking up 0-3, what’s in the Cards moving forward

FSU's best option appears to be committing to the run game. (photo by PJ Ward-Brown) Another week of FSU and college football has come and gone. FSU is now 0-3 and has lost each game in remarkably different ways. That has left me, like all of you, trying to figure out what to make of the Seminoles after a 35-14 loss to Wake Forest and a two-game homestand in front of it starting on Saturday against Louisville. The less-than-ideal start to FSU's season has given us all a lot to chew on and certainly has us resetting what we think about this team from one week to the . . .