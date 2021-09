The parent of Famous Dave's has hired an expert in international development to lead its franchising and real estate department. Minnesota-based BBQ Holdings this week named Manny Packing as its new VP of franchise sales and real estate. Packing, who has more than two decades of restaurant industry experience, was most recently the director of international real estate and construction for Inspire Brands. Before that, he held similar roles with Buffalo Wild Wings, Pinkberry and Yum Brands.

