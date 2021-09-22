ASWA 2021 High School Football Rankings, Week 6

For the first time since 2016, the Spring Garden Panthers (3-0) have moved into the top 3 of the Alabama Sports Writers Association football rankings. Coming off a 48-19 victory over Locust Fork, Spring Garden moved up a spot to No. 3 in the latest Class 2A poll, released early Wednesday morning. The Panthers also received a pair of first-place votes and only trail defending state champion Mars Hill (3-1) and Lanett (3-1) in the 2A rankings.

SPRING GARDEN, AL ・ 13 DAYS AGO