4 concerts to catch in D.C. over the next several days

Jack Antonoff is pop music’s not-so-secret hitmaker, having written and produced for Lorde, Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey and others. He also fronts the band Bleachers, which released its first album in four years in July. “Take the Sadness out of Saturday Night” deals with the same heavier themes of the band’s first two albums, but in a more serious way. That’s not to say Antonoff is giving listeners sad pop songs that aren’t fun. Energetic drums on “Don’t Go Dark” will have you bobbing your head while he asks a lover to not get high. But there’s less ’80s inspired synth pop and more acoustic-inspired moments and live instrumentation. On “Secret Life,” which features Del Rey, Antonoff and Del Rey yearn for the mundane over top of a sluggish guitar, singing together, “I just want the secret life, where you and I can get bored out of our mind.” He couldn’t take the sadness out of that song if he tried. Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. at Anthem. theanthemdc.com. Sold out.