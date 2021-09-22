CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkesville, GA

Phillip Barrett, Age 70 Clarkesville

By Dean Dyer
 6 days ago

Phillip Barrett, age 70, of Clarkesville, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021. Born in Helen, Georgia, on September 21, 1950, Mr. Barrett was the son of the late Cecil J. and Nora Mae Burch Barrett. He was an electronics repairman and the owner and operator of Barrett Electronics. He was a member of Fairfield Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, Mr. Barrett is preceded in death by his father-in-law, Preston Tribble, brothers-in-law Marty Tribble and Timothy Tribble, and sister in law Lora Tribble Thompson.

Clarkesville, GA
