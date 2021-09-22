Biscuits Top M-Braves, 7-1

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Adrian De Horta (1-0) pitched five shutout innings and the Biscuits (1-0) provided the right-hander with more than enough offense in a convincing 7-1 win over the Mississippi Braves (0-1) in Game 1 of the 2021 Double-A South Championship Series on Tuesday night at Riverwalk Stadium. The Biscuits lead the best-of-five series, 1-0. De Horta made his sixth start of the season for the Biscuits, and the right-hander worked a one-two-three top of the first, striking out Luke Waddell. Jared Shuster (0-1) started on the other side for Mississippi, and while the southpaw allowed a single to Ford Proctor, he still faced the minimum in the bottom of the first, striking out Jonathan Aranda.