CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Biscuits Top M-Braves, 7-1

milb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTGOMERY, Ala. – Adrian De Horta (1-0) pitched five shutout innings and the Biscuits (1-0) provided the right-hander with more than enough offense in a convincing 7-1 win over the Mississippi Braves (0-1) in Game 1 of the 2021 Double-A South Championship Series on Tuesday night at Riverwalk Stadium. The Biscuits lead the best-of-five series, 1-0. De Horta made his sixth start of the season for the Biscuits, and the right-hander worked a one-two-three top of the first, striking out Luke Waddell. Jared Shuster (0-1) started on the other side for Mississippi, and while the southpaw allowed a single to Ford Proctor, he still faced the minimum in the bottom of the first, striking out Jonathan Aranda.

www.milb.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Braves’ Duvall ends up with single on ball that clears fence

PHOENIX (AP) — Adam Duvall passed teammate Austin Riley while running the bases after a drive over the wall in left-center, costing the Atlanta Braves slugger his 38th homer of the season. Duvall was ultimately credited with a two-run single on the bizarre first-inning play against the Arizona Diamondbacks. It...
MLB
editorials24.com

Athletics vs. Astros line, prediction: Oakland the pick

The Oakland Athletics, clinging for dear life in the playoff race, will turn to Frankie Montas to give the team a lift Friday against the AL West-leading Houston Astros. Montas has allowed three runs or fewer in 17 of his last 19 starts and the A’s are 4-1 in his last five starts. The righty has done his best pitching in the second half of the season, with a 2.40 ERA and five home runs allowed in 86 ¹/₃ innings in 14 starts since the beginning of July.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Shuster
Person
Xavier Edwards
milb.com

Skeeters Set to Enter Triple A Final Stretch

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) – The Sugar Land Skeeters are set to join all Triple A teams for the 10-game Triple A Final Stretch, which the Skeeters begin with a five-game road series against the El Paso Chihuahuas, starting at 8:05 p.m. on Thursday at Southwest University Park. The Skeeters return...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mississippi Braves#The M Braves
FanSided

Top 5 players to play for the Colorado Rockies and Atlanta Braves

As the Colorado Rockies and Atlanta Braves resume their season series in Atlanta, we take a look at the shared history between the two franchises, including the top five players who have ever suited up for both teams. Total Number of shared players: 74. Exclusively Colorado Rockies and Atlanta Braves...
MLB
audacy.com

Braves 'haven't measured up' against top teams

The Atlanta Braves are starting to scare some folks as the season is starting to wind down. The Braves currently sit atop of the NL East with a three-game lead. As the Braves try to get another division banner, it hard not to notice how the Braves have struggled against the upper-tier teams in Major League Baseball. The Braves went 6-10 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, and the New York Yankees, respectively.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Kowar's Troubles Continue, Mariners Top Royals 7-1

The Kansas City Royals and the Seattle Mariners played for a series win on Sept. 19. Royals pitcher Jackson Kowar took the mound, hoping to build off a solid six-inning, two-earned run outing on Sept. 1. Unfortunately for Kowar and Kansas City, Sunday was more of the same. Kowar turned...
MLB
milb.com

Walkoff Winner! Marauders Take Game 1 over Tampa, 4-3

BRADENTON, Fla. — Late drama abounded Tuesday night at LECOM Park, as the Marauders rallied from behind for a walkoff win, 4-3, over the Tampa Tarpons in Game 1 of the Low-A Southeast League Championship Series. Trailing 3-2 entering the bottom of the ninth, the Marauders (1-0) got a one-out...
BRADENTON, FL
abc17news.com

Pinch-hitter pitcher Gausman sac fly in 11th, SF tops Braves

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pinch-hitting pitcher Kevin Gausman lofted a full-count, bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the 11th inning and the San Francisco Giants edged the Atlanta Braves 6-5 to increase their NL West lead. The Giants, saved when Donovan Solano came off the COVID-19 injured list and connected for a tying, pinch-hit home run with two outs in the ninth, moved two games ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the division race. Atlanta had its NL East lead trimmed to two games over Philadelphia. The Giants were out of position players when Gausman, a .184 hitter this season, stepped up for reliever Camilo Doval, who had never batted in his pro career. Gausman hit a flyball to shallow right field and Brandon Crawford beat the throw home with a head-first slide.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy