CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Owensboro, KY

Who’s Responsible For An Overhanging Tree? You Or Your Neighbor?

By Angel Welsh
WBKR
WBKR
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Does anyone else have an issue with a neighbor's tree taking over your property? How about one that's grown through the powerlines? Do you know the rules on removal?. Angel here and this past summer we added a deck to our backyard. We had always noticed our neighbor's tree-dropping leavings but now that we have a pretty new deck it is even more obvious. Now here's the deal we aren't the type of neighbors that complain about everything but this tree is ruining our deck, our yard, and all of our outside furniture.

wbkr.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WBKR

Dispose of All Your Unwanted Toxic Materials at Daviess County Free Tox Away Day

Did I ever tell you about the time I took advantage of getting pulled over by the police in order to dispose of drain cleaner?. I had rolled through a stop sign at Gemini Drive and Tamarack Road. It was late. I had just left my mother's place and I got pulled over. The officer gave me a warning and sent me on my way, but not before I asked him what to do about an old but full bottle of Liquid Plumr someone had mysteriously left at the foot of my mother's driveway. I didn't want to put it in her dumpster so I put it in the car and took it with me to figure out what to do later. Conveniently, I ran a stop sign and the officer took the bottle with him to dispose of it properly.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WBKR

Big Dipper is New Owensboro Landmark Ornament

Seeing that it's almost October, no really, it's about time to start thinking about all the upcoming holidays. Yes, this includes Christmas and all the decorating that goes along with it. If you are a Daviess County native and/or resident, check out the newest ornament. Owensboro institution and drive-in the...
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

Kentucky Cop Goes Viral Because of Mown Grass [PHOTO]

Recently, while we were driving in Bowling Green we approached a curve and I slowed way down. That still didn't stop my car from nearly fishtailing into oncoming traffic. The road was wet. We were fortunate that I was able to correct the skid and not come in contact with...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
State
Kentucky State
Owensboro, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
WBKR

Fiscal Court Recommends Removal of Fire Tower at Daviess County’s Panther Creek Park

While visiting relatives in sparsely populated Catron County, New Mexico in 2015, my uncle took my sister and me up to Eagle Peak, nearly 10,000 feet above sea level. When we got to the top, I was pretty sure we were seeing most of the county. But I was informed that Catron County is larger than the state of Connecticut, so I was wrong. But we COULD see a great deal.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WBKR

A Refresher Course on a Kentucky Left-Turn Law Might Be Necessary

I can't remember how long it's been since we've been able to turn right on red in Kentucky. That law was passed long before I started driving. And, yes, there are likely many of you who may not realize that we couldn't ALWAYS do that. And if you had asked my grandfather back in the day, he would've told you you can't do it at all. Yes, what was once frustrating for me is now a source of amusement.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tree#Property Maintenance#Omu#At T#Spectrum#Select Wildlife
WBKR

Two Huge Neighborhood Yard Sales in Owensboro This Weekend (PHOTOS)h

Angel here and I love a Fall neighborhood sale like nobody's business. What I love even more is when there are multiple neighborhood sales. Thoroughbred Acres is located right off the bypass at Carter Road. Now let me warn you of a few things. Unless you have been in the neighborhood you may want to familiarize yourself with it. It has lots of nooks and crannies. You can get lost in a quick second and be somewhere over the rainbow if you aren't careful.
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

WBKR

Owensboro, KY
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
821K+
Views
ABOUT

WBKR 92.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy