CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Homebuyer Fatigue Hits the Housing Market as Prices Continue Soaring

By Clare Trapasso
realtor.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRon and Kathy Kern began looking in earnest for their forever home this past spring when their youngest child finished college. The couple hoped to trade their two-story, four-bedroom house in the Indianapolis suburbs for a smaller, one-floor ranch where they could more comfortably age in place. Unfortunately, it didn’t...

www.realtor.com

Comments / 0

Related
washingtoninformer.com

Longtime Black homeowners feel pressured to sell their houses

Lovell Walls is a third-generation Washingtonian. His maternal grandparents, Ada and John Wesley Bailey, bought an 18-year-old house on what is now Grant Street NE in 1939. They bought four plots of land at $10 each, public records show, and probably spent a few thousand dollars on the house, Walls said.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
fau.edu

In Booming Markets, Homebuyers Paying Above Long-Term Pricing Trends

Homes selling for more than they should is a worsening problem in Austin, Texas, as the metropolitan area posted the biggest premium increase among the nation’s 100 largest housing markets, according to new rankings by researchers at Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University. The average home in Austin last...
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Jordan
albuquerqueexpress.com

U.S. reports drop in housing prices, sales

Housing sales in the United States fell in August amid sustained supply shortages, with indications that the housing price spike is drawing to a close. Current housing sales plummeted two percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.88 million in August. The reselling of houses made up the majority...
REAL ESTATE
BBC

Are locals being priced out of the housing market?

Aimee, from Edinburgh, and Katherine, from Skye, are both facing struggles finding somewhere to stay. Aimee Simpson, 28, is a beautician who lives with her parents in South Queensferry and has been saving for years to buy a one-bedroom flat in Edinburgh near work. Katherine McCuish is a student on...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

US home prices jump by record amount in July

U.S. home prices soared in July by a record amount from a year earlier as buyers desperate for homes bid up prices amid a limited supply. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index surged 19.9% in July compared with a year ago, the largest gain on records dating back to 2000. In 17 of the 20 cities, prices rose more quickly in July than in June. And prices reached all-time highs in 19 of 20 cities. The one exception was Chicago where prices are just 0.3% below their 2006 peak. Sales of new and existing homes have jumped this year, driven by low mortgage rates and a desire for more living space during the pandemic. Sales of existing homes are up 16% in the first eight months of 2021 compared with last year, and they're up 12% from the same period in 2019. Phoenix San Diego and Seattle reported the biggest price increases, with Phoenix leading the nation for the 26th straight month.
REAL ESTATE
Axios

D.C. homebuyers beware: High prices ahead

Recent housing data shows the D.C. market is still wild, Axios' Paige Hopkins reports. Why it matters: Even with a slight increase in inventory, the market still hasn't settled back down to pre-pandemic levels, which makes it harder for homebuyers with tighter budgets who can't afford to offer above asking price or pay in cash.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Markets#Home Price#Realtor Com#Coldwell Banker Realty
Motley Fool

Could a Low Appraisal Doom Your Home Sale?

Don't assume your sale will go through just because you've found a buyer. If you are selling a home, you may assume that getting an offer from a buyer is the end of the story. You can accept the offer, the buyer will purchase your home, and you'll be free to move on to your next adventure.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
realtor.com

Who Pays the Realtor Commission When You Buy or Sell a Home?

For both buyers and sellers, the help of a knowledgeable broker is valuable, but who pays for the services of the real estate agent? If you’re about to start your home-buying journey, you’re likely thinking about hiring a real estate agent. But how does a realtor get paid when you buy a house? Well, buyers and sellers are responsible for paying for different fees, so it’s important to know best practices for a typical home sale.
REAL ESTATE
realtor.com

When Can a Seller Back Out of a Home Sale? The 5 Times They May Bail

When can a seller back out of a home sale? That’s a question I found myself asking after my own much-anticipated real estate purchase fell through when the seller got cold feet. Luckily, this scenario is fairly rare: Most home sellers are highly motivated to move the transaction along. Still,...
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy