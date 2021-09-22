Why Crop Input Availability Is Such a Problem

OMAHA (DTN) -- As we near Thursday's close, December corn is trading up 4 3/4 cents, November soybeans are up 2 cents. December KC wheat is up 14 1/4 cents, Chicago SRW is up 12 1/2 cents and December Minneapolis wheat is up 10 3/4 cents. The Dow Jones is trading up 601.21 points and the December U.S. Dollar Index is down 0.453. December gold is trading down $26.60 per ounce and November crude oil is trading up $1.15 per barrel. The grains are seeing support from a weaker U.S. dollar trade, with wheat futures today's leaders. The USDA has estimated 38% of the winter wheat area is facing some level of drought as of Sept. 21, up five points from a week ago, while DTN analysis is indicating caution over current models "trying" to bring showers to the Plains next week. There is also some concern surfacing that Russia's government may entertain further measures to restrict wheat exports later in the marketing year.

AGRICULTURE ・ 5 DAYS AGO