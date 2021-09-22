CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Viola Hsia

By Viola Hsia
ricethresher.org
 7 days ago

Mech lab renovated into Maxfield Hall for STATS department. Maxfield Hall held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Sept. 13, following renovations beginning in fall of 2020 to convert the previous Mechanical Laboratory into a concentrated space for the statistics department. Its renovation was previously scheduled to be completed by May of this year.

www.ricethresher.org

Comments / 0

Related
ricethresher.org

Cooper Bouton

Administration is prioritizing money and prestige over student well-being. As last summer neared its close and I began looking towards the fall semester, I was more excited than I had ever been to start a school year. After a difficult year of online classes and social isolation, I couldn’t wait to finally see all the friends that I had missed for the last 16 months, as well as meet the underclassmen that I had been unable to interact with throughout my junior year. Despite the rise of the Delta COVID-19 variant, with Chair of Crisis Management Advisory Committee Kevin Kirby’s email on Aug. 3, I was still filled with a strong sense of optimism about my final year at Rice. Unfortunately, it has since become clear that this optimism was misplaced, as was my trust in the Rice administration.
EDUCATION
ricethresher.org

Weekly Scenes and Screens: Sept. 29

JoinR2 for their annual open mic night on Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. in Ray’s Courtyard. Come for snacks, drinks and student performances. Student performers can sign up online ahead of time or at the time of the event. HOUSTON CREOLE FEST. Attend the Houston Creole Heritage Festival for music,...
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy