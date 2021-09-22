For Kim Daniel, A Summer Both Harrowing And Hopeful

This story was produced in partnership with the Pulitzer Center. Kim Daniel had known Kyle Faulkner since he was 12 years old. Truth be told, she didn’t much like him at first. Kyle and his buddies would shoot hoops in the parking lot in Preservation Square where Daniel lives, sometimes with a ball, sometimes with rocks. Youngsters in the complex would move the portable hoop around the lot, but they often stationed it near Daniel’s parking space. At night when the kids went inside, Daniel would move the hoop somewhere else.