CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

For Kim Daniel, A Summer Both Harrowing And Hopeful

By Richard H. Weiss
stlpublicradio.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story was produced in partnership with the Pulitzer Center. Kim Daniel had known Kyle Faulkner since he was 12 years old. Truth be told, she didn’t much like him at first. Kyle and his buddies would shoot hoops in the parking lot in Preservation Square where Daniel lives, sometimes with a ball, sometimes with rocks. Youngsters in the complex would move the portable hoop around the lot, but they often stationed it near Daniel’s parking space. At night when the kids went inside, Daniel would move the hoop somewhere else.

news.stlpublicradio.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ferguson, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Ladue, MO
County
Saint Louis County, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Public Housing#Rental Home#Housing Act#Covid

Comments / 0

Community Policy