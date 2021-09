Back in 2001, the original Ponderosa Skatepark at the north end of Ponderosa Park in Bend was the first name in Central Oregon public skateparks. Then came Redmond Skatepark — or, if you’re fluent in bureacratese, Redmond Community Skate Park — built by Dreamland Skateparks, a pioneering, Oregon-based company specializing in concrete park design and construction, and builder of the parks in Madras and Prineville, too.