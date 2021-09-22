CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

The 168 rule

By Vicki Hyatt vhyatt@themountaineer.com
The Mountaineer
 6 days ago

CRUSO — As Pastor Dick Richards dropped off supplies for flood survivors at the Cruso Community Center, he pointed to a decal on his window, 1/168. “I’ve given out hundreds of these,” he said. “The one is for the one hour spent in church out of 168 hours in the week. That’s not enough. It’s less than 1/2 a percent.”

www.themountaineer.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheAtlantaVoice

Christian Maturity Has a Beginning, Middle and End

As someone who has come to Christ as a hopefully mature adult, I’m challenged from time to time as ministers and bible study leaders and others of faith talk about the process of becoming a mature Christian. The challenge is in knowing what it means to mature as a person and applying some of those same principles to the maturation […]
RELIGION
The Mountaineer

The riches in need and being needed

Perhaps I’ll sully my righteous reputation, but I admit I purchase the occasional lottery ticket. I lay down my dollar and spend the ride home designing the brave new world I’ll be enjoying with my millions. I imagine the house I’ll be living in on my endless acres. I imagine...
LOTTERY
The Mountaineer

Rapid rehousing effort is designed to keep survivors in their home

CRUSO — It is a slow slog to get a flooded house ready to live in again. Just ask Carroll Pressley, 92, who lives in a home with his wife that’s about 100 feet from the east fork of the Pigeon River. The Pressleys home had flooded in just a...
The Mountaineer

Men workout together for Fitness, Fellowship, and Faith

For men who wish to strengthen their physical health, reinforce their faith and build friendships with other men who enjoy a good workout, a group called F3 comes together on Wednesday evenings and Saturday mornings in Waynesville. F3 stands for Fitness, Fellowship, and Faith and is open to men of all ages.
WAYNESVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers
Coeur d'Alene Press

This woman rules the CAP skies

Coeur d'Alene resident Col. Robin Vest is a part of the Civil Air Patrol's past, present and future. On Thursday, Vest became the second woman in history to serve as Idaho Wing Commander for the CAP. The last female commander, she said, held the office in 1974. "There have been...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
The Mountaineer

Restoring Haywood and bearing the fruit of the spirit

Many of us grew up singing “Rise and Shine,” a perky children’s song with joyful hand gestures retelling the story of Noah’s faithfulness in the midst of the world’s worst flood. I love singing this song with people of all ages, even though it sentimentalizes the Noah story and adds...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
The Mountaineer

Hellfire in a wastebasket and other tales of odd church behavior

Through the years, I’ve come across anecdotes about churches that, for those of us who are Christian believers, should make us laugh and weep, almost simultaneously. They are reminders that Christ-followers are far from perfect, that they can fall intro traps of trivial quarrels or longstanding feuds that detract from the message of hope and salvation. At the same time, honestly, some of them are funny, especially when softened by the passage of years. So here are a few of those funny, quirky stories from Haywood County churches. Hope you enjoy them, and for believers, perhaps they will also make us ask: What are we doing that, someday, may compel future generations of Christians to shake their heads in amazement and ask, “What were they thinking?”
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
The Mountaineer

See You at the Pole, 2021

On Wednesday, Sept. 22, at 7 a.m., approximately 25 people gathered around Riverbend Elementary School’s flagpole for See You At The Pole 2021. Fifth grader Macey Ferguson welcomed everyone and shared this year’s SYATP theme verse from James 4:10 — “Humble yourselves in the sight of the Lord, and he shall lift you up.” She also shared this year’s theme phrase — "just pray."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
The Mountaineer

It's children’s shoebox season

Operation Christmas Child shoebox season is coming, which means members of the community have the privilege to help share the Good News of Jesus Christ with millions of boys and girls around the world. The organization, a part of Samaritan’s Purse, is seeking volunteers to help fill Christmas shoeboxes for children in need.
CHARITIES
The Mountaineer

Haunted School opens Oct. 1

This year, the Haunted School at Fines Creek Community Center will be open Oct. 1-2, 8-9, 15-16, 22-23, 29-31. Hours of operation are from 7 p.m. to midnight. Admission is $10 per person. Visitors must be 13 or older to enter without an adult. Haywood County has issued a required...
The Mountaineer

Crestview starts 'Awakening' event Sunday

Crestview Baptist Church is hosting community-wide worship services called Awakening Haywood starting Sunday. Guest speaker is Pastor Todd Payne. The worship services begin at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 26 at 10:45 am and again at 7 p.m. Sunday. The services continue at 7 p.m. nightly Sept. 27 - 30. Everyone...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
The Mountaineer

Here's how United Way flood donations are being used

United Way of Haywood County has received over $1 million in donations to help those impacted by flooding in the county. There’s exactly $953,655.23 left in the bank account. Celesa Willett, executive director of the organization, said every penny of the funds donated will be given to flood survivors, and...
The Mountaineer

Vintage Trailer Open House will support Haywood Waterways

Vintage trailer enthusiasts are in luck — this weekend, Vintage Trailer Rallies of the Southeast is organizing a Vintage Trailer Open House at Creekwood Farm RV Park in Waynesville. The event will take place Saturday, Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Around 60 vintage trailers will be on...
The Mountaineer

Did hospital COVID overload prevent last farewell?

Ron Rookstool, 75, is an ardent Haywood Regional Medical Center supporter, and has been a hospital volunteer for nearly 15 years. Even after his wife died at the hospital from complications of an ongoing wound infection, he finds no fault with the care she received or the fact she died in the hospital several days after waiting 30 hours in the emergency department before a hospital room opened up.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
The Mountaineer

Barnetts recognized for historic conservation work in Bethel

Bethel Rural Community Organization’s (BRCO) Historic Preservation Committee, in order to recognize outstanding historic conservation achievements in Bethel, presented the annual Pigeon Valley Award for Historic Preservation to Bob and Phyllis Barnett. Pigeon Valley is the alternate name for Bethel, commemorating the legacy of the now extinct passenger pigeon that...
The Mountaineer

Community comes first in the Haywood Community Band

A burst of music fills the First Presbyterian Church fellowship hall. A timpani crashes; saxophones and trombones blow upbeat, familiar melodies. Other instruments — flutes, French horns, tubas, weave in. The band starts with “Cartoon Symphony,” a medley that includes theme songs from Pink Panther, The Simpsons and Looney Toons.
The Mountaineer

Task force finalizes homelessness recommendations

Waynesville’s Task Force on Homelessness on Thursday finalized a series of recommendations for how town officials should work to reduce homelessness and its impacts on residents and businesses in coming years. The task force recommendations and action plan follow more than a year of work — what one member described...
theprairienews.com

Op/Ed: The golden rule

The Golden Rule. Almost everyone knows the meaning of this principle of reciprocity in relationships with others. To, quite simply, treat others as you would like to be treated. But what if the meaning of this simple “rule” goes much deeper than it seems at first glance? Is this principle an ethical truth, or is it selfish at its core?

Comments / 0

Community Policy