CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Corrections Department making big push to hire more employees

kjan.com
 6 days ago

(Radio Iowa) – The Iowa Department of Corrections is pulling out all the stops to try and find more corrections officers and other employees. Director Beth Skinner says it’s a top priority to find more employees. “We’re not just limited to Iowa, we are looking at other states surrounding us. We are looking in the south, we are doing advertising in Nebraska, we are doing billboards, we are doing radio ads, career fairs, we are using chambers of commerce, community colleges. We’ll be doing some advertising at football games, Nebraska football games,” Skinner says.

www.kjan.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kansas Reflector

Kansas labor department teams with new federal office on unemployment modernization

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Labor is engaging with the federal government to aid in identifying and developing a framework for the modernization of the beleaguered state unemployment system. Since the onset of the pandemic, the agency has been inundated with unemployment claims for the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, resulting in a reinvigorated […] The post Kansas labor department teams with new federal office on unemployment modernization appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
TOPEKA, KS
kjan.com

Two companies approved to hire inmates from Mitchellville prison

(Radio Iowa) – The Iowa Prison Industries board has approved two requests from food packing company Diamond Crystal Brands and electronics manufacturer Timberline Manufacturing to hire inmates from the women’s prison in Mitchellville. Prison officials are required by law to take steps to ensure the contracts aren’t displacing civilian workers. Prison Industries director, Dan Clark, says that’s not an issue right now as businesses have been struggling to fill job openings.
MITCHELLVILLE, IA
Herald-Dispatch

Health department employees to get bonus

HUNTINGTON — Full-time employees of the Cabell-Huntington Health Department will receive a $1,000 bonus for their consistent hard work during the pandemic. The Cabell County Board of Health approved the bonuses Wednesday during a virtual meeting. “We never stopped contact tracing. We exceeded the state standard for the level of...
HUNTINGTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
KOCO

Legislators study obstacles to hiring, keeping correctional officers

OKLAHOMA CITY — Correctional officers work in one of the state’s most difficult jobs and one of its most dangerous environments. Finding Oklahomans who are willing to answer the call is getting harder. Today, a state House of Representatives panel studied the obstacles the Department of Corrections faces in hiring...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls Police Department still looking to hire more officers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department recently swore in six new officers, all of which came from other states. The department says the new officers are from Arizona, California, Illinois, Florida, and New Mexico. Each of them already worked in law enforcement, which will help speed...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
wnax.com

Nebraska Department of Corrections Struggling

The Nebraska Department of Corrections continues to struggle with overflowing prisons and a lack of adequate staffing. Dozens of current and former employees appeared before a legislative committee earlier this month to express their concerns and complaints. Governor Pete Ricketts says they are addressing the issues…. Ricketts says finding staff...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corrections Department#Radio Iowa#Nebraska#The Iowa Legislature
kjan.com

Rules approved for fund to help small meat processors

(Radio Iowa) – The Iowa Economic Development Board recently approved the rules for a new fund designed to help small meat processors. Iowa Economic Development Authority spokesperson, Kannan Kappleman, says the agency is charged with handing out the 750-thousand dollars. “The fund provides financial assistance in the form matching grants to businesses for projects related to small-scale meat processing, licensed custom lockers, and mobile slaughter units,” according to Kappleman.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
News Break
Politics
southseattleemerald.com

Last-Minute Push for SPD Hiring Incentives Fails

(This article originally appeared on PubliCola and has been reprinted with permission.) The Seattle City Council voted on Monday, Sept. 13, to shore up several of its own priorities for rethinking public safety using $15 million in savings from salaries left unspent by the Seattle Police Department (SPD) after another year of abnormally high attrition.
SEATTLE, WA
NottinghamMD.com

Olszewski announces new hiring incentives for Baltimore County Police Department, Department of Corrections

TOWSON, MD—In the latest effort to attract and retain qualified applicants for critical public safety positions, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Tuesday announced employment bonus incentives for new hires in the Baltimore County Police Department and the Baltimore County Department of Corrections. “We are committed to doing everything we can to recruit the best-qualified candidates into these vital roles … Continue reading "Olszewski announces new hiring incentives for Baltimore County Police Department, Department of Corrections" The post Olszewski announces new hiring incentives for Baltimore County Police Department, Department of Corrections appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Minnesota Based Target to Hire 100,000 Seasonal Employees

If you are looking for some extra cash for the upcoming holiday season, Minnesota based Target is hiring. They plan to hire around 100,000 people for the 2021 season. Since the pandemic began a year and a half ago, Target has had a surge in business. This includes in store, online and curbside delivery shopping. To make sure that their employees will be able to work and have a flexible schedule, Target says they are working with those employees and even offering extra hours to make some extra money when possible.
MINNESOTA STATE
wlds.com

Employees Protest Vaccine Requirement at Western Illinois Correctional

Approximately 40 people gathered on Route 99 in Brown County yesterday in protest of COVID-19 vaccination mandates. The group made up of correctional officers, state employees, and members of the community, gathered outside of the Western Illinois Correctional Center in Mt. Sterling to protest vaccine requirements for state workers according to a report by KHQA.
ILLINOIS STATE
WVNews

West Virginia Navigator to use federal funding to boost efforts to get residents registered for insurance; will open more offices and hire 16 new employees

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A significant boost in federal funding will allow West Virginia Navigator, a federally funded non-profit organization providing free help to get uninsured West Virginians enrolled in Marketplace insurance under the provisions of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), to open more offices and hire more people. Jeremy Smith,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy