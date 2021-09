The group 100 Women Who Care on Aug. 9, made a generous donation of $11,000 to Under One Roof, a local 501 (c) (3) charity. Under One Roof’s sole mission is to repair and/or modify (American Disabilities Act compliant) homes for our “Aging In Place” homeowners, whose income is at or below the poverty level. These funds will make it possible for Under One Roof to repair and modify at least six homes for low-income senior homeowners in Beaufort County. The check reads $10,900 with another check for $100 also received. Pictured in the photo, from left, are Laura Riski (100 Women), Dottie Morih (100 Women), Ricard Drake (Under One Roof), Mary Ann Radke (Under One Roof), Fritz Merkel (Under One Roof), Chris Pain (Under One Roof) and Barbara Berry (100 Women). Submitted photo.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC ・ 13 DAYS AGO