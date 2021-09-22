Sugar Free Keto Nut Free Brownie Batter Muffins
These delicious, moist, fudgey brownie batter muffins are sugar free, keto, low carb, gluten free and nut free!. When I was a teenager I worked at my local market, Super Stop & Shop. I was also a broke, young college freshman and lived on sugar and refined carbs. Every single time I worked and had a small break, I was buying the biggest, most chocolatey looking muffin, because "it was healthy" right? It was a muffin of course!www.sugarfreemom.com
