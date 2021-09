The Houston Astros (90-61) and the Los Angeles Angels (72-79) will duel in Game 3 of a four-game competition at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at 9:38 PM ET. Houston scored a total of 15 runs and won two rounds of a three-game set facing the Arizona Diamondbacks over the weekend. The Astros won the first two installments of a series over the Los Angeles Angels after scoring a total of 20 runs while allowing the Halos to just 5 runs. Houston defeated the Angels in the opener with a 10-0 shutout win on Monday and 10-5 on Tuesday. Starter José Urquidy finished 5.1 innings of play with four earned runs on six hits allowed while striking out three batters of the Halos. Second Baseman José Altuve hit two shots and made two runs while driving two RBIs for the Astros. Designated Hitter Kyle Tucker added one run on one hit and drove three RBIs in the victory.

